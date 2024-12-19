Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

North Korean forces suffer over 1,000 casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun disclosed this number following a closed-door intelligence briefing.
byOrysia Hrudka
19/12/2024
1 minute read
A purported North Korean casualty in Kursk
A purported North Korean casualty in Kursk. Source: Ukraine’s military video
North Korean forces suffer over 1,000 casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

South Korean intelligence has revealed that North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kursk region have suffered significant casualties, with at least 100 soldiers killed and approximately 1,000 wounded in combat operations. South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun disclosed these figures following a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to parliament on Thursday.

North Korean troops have entered the war on the Russian side, conducting operations against Ukrainian units in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Despite heavy losses, multiple infantry waves involving nearly 500 personnel allowed North Koreans to eject Ukrainian defenders from Plekhovo village in Russia.

According to Lee, the high casualty rate is attributed to North Korean forces’ inexperience with drone warfare and unfamiliarity with the open terrain where combat is taking place.

Intelligence reports indicate that North Korea is preparing for additional troop deployments, with leader Kim Jong Un personally overseeing training operations. US and South Korean officials estimate that over 10,000 North Korean troops have already been deployed to support Russian operations.

Reports indicate that Pyongyang has supplied Russia with significant military aid, including artillery rounds, anti-tank rockets, mechanized howitzers, and rocket launchers. The deployment follows Russian President Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June, where he signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty with Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defense pact.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts