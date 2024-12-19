North Korean forces suffer over 1,000 casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

South Korean intelligence has revealed that North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kursk region have suffered significant casualties, with at least 100 soldiers killed and approximately 1,000 wounded in combat operations. South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun disclosed these figures following a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to parliament on Thursday.

North Korean troops have entered the war on the Russian side, conducting operations against Ukrainian units in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Despite heavy losses, multiple infantry waves involving nearly 500 personnel allowed North Koreans to eject Ukrainian defenders from Plekhovo village in Russia.

According to Lee, the high casualty rate is attributed to North Korean forces’ inexperience with drone warfare and unfamiliarity with the open terrain where combat is taking place.

Intelligence reports indicate that North Korea is preparing for additional troop deployments, with leader Kim Jong Un personally overseeing training operations. US and South Korean officials estimate that over 10,000 North Korean troops have already been deployed to support Russian operations.

Reports indicate that Pyongyang has supplied Russia with significant military aid, including artillery rounds, anti-tank rockets, mechanized howitzers, and rocket launchers. The deployment follows Russian President Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June, where he signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty with Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defense pact.

