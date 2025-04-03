Estonia to construct 600 Ukraine’s war-tested bunkers along Russian border

In 2025, Estonia plans to begin constructing fortifications, including bunkers, along its border with Russia, ERR reports.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which were annexed by the USSR in the 1940s, have expressed concerns that Moscow’s ambitions extend beyond Ukraine and may include military operations on their territories. In the event of the ceasefire, Russia may plan to rearm and redeploy troops to NATO’s northeastern flank, threatening the Baltic States. In 2025, Lithuania and Estonia committed to raising their defense spending to over 5% of GDP, becoming the first NATO members to reach this threshold.

The first stronghold—comprising 14 bunkers—is expected to be completed in the northeast by autumn, with an additional four bunkers built along the southeastern border.

In total, the defensive network will include approximately 600 bunkers along Estonia’s eastern border. These fortifications will be constructed on both state-owned and private land.

By early summer, the Estonian military will choose between two bunker designs that underwent testing last year. Officials say the testing process incorporated lessons from the war in Ukraine, with the bunkers designed to withstand 152mm artillery shells.

“We haven’t specifically tested the bunkers against drones, but the amount of explosives used in trials ensures sufficient protection. When installing the bunkers, we’re applying lessons from Ukraine, where special nets and barriers help prevent drones from striking bunkers directly,” said Ainar Afanasyev, head of the engineering department at the Estonian Defense Forces Division Headquarters.

The plan also includes anti-tank barriers and fortified firing positions. Some elements of the defensive zone will only be deployed in a crisis.

“In a crisis, we will use explosive barriers, mines, and demolition charges, along with measures to destroy bridges and pipelines. These steps won’t be applied in peacetime but will be implemented in an emergency,” Afanasyev added.

The exact locations of these strongholds are currently in the final stage of approval by the Estonian Defense Forces.

