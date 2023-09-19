Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia’s drone attack on Lviv destroys 300 tons of Western humanitarian aid

byOlena Mukhina
19/09/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of the Russian drone attack on Lviv on 19 September. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In the early hours of the morning of 19 September, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Ukraine downs 27 of 30 drones from Russia’s night attack; three hit Lviv

The drones destroyed a humanitarian aid warehouse that contained 300 tons of relief supplies delivered by Western countries to Lviv, according to UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown.

“I condemn in the strongest terms a Russian airstrike that destroyed the warehouse of the nongovernmental organization Caritas-Spes in Lviv, western Ukraine, in the early hours of today. The vital humanitarian facility, which contained approximately 300 tons of relief supplies, was burned to the ground,” the UN coordinator said. 

In a statement, Denise Brown underlined that Russian attacks targeting humanitarian assets escalated throughout 2023 and impacted those who were suffering the consequences of the war.

The UN coordinator underlined that humanitarian workers, facilities, and assets “are protected under international humanitarian law” and “direct or indiscriminate attacks against them are strictly prohibited.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts