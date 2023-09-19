Russia’s drone attack on Lviv destroys 300 tons of Western humanitarian aid

In the early hours of the morning of 19 September, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The drones destroyed a humanitarian aid warehouse that contained 300 tons of relief supplies delivered by Western countries to Lviv, according to UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown.

“I condemn in the strongest terms a Russian airstrike that destroyed the warehouse of the nongovernmental organization Caritas-Spes in Lviv, western Ukraine, in the early hours of today. The vital humanitarian facility, which contained approximately 300 tons of relief supplies, was burned to the ground,” the UN coordinator said.

In a statement, Denise Brown underlined that Russian attacks targeting humanitarian assets escalated throughout 2023 and impacted those who were suffering the consequences of the war.

The UN coordinator underlined that humanitarian workers, facilities, and assets “are protected under international humanitarian law” and “direct or indiscriminate attacks against them are strictly prohibited.”