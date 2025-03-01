Support us on Patreon
American company secures major contract to supply Ukraine with 6,000 anti-jamming drones

NEROS beats 259 competitors to supply Ukraine with 6,000 anti-jamming Archer FPV drones capable of delivering 2kg payloads over 20km distances in adverse weather conditions.
by Olena Mukhina
01/03/2025
The Archer FPV drone by NEROS company. Source: NEROS
The American company NEROS plans to send 6,000 Archer FPV drones to Ukraine, with delivery expected within six months. The contract follows a highly competitive tender process that began with 260 companies and included several rounds of rigorous testing, with the Archer FPV ultimately emerging as the winner, according to Militarnyi.

The Archer is an 8-inch FPV drone capable of carrying a 2-kilogram payload for up to 20 kilometers or more. Designed for both day and night operations, it is built to withstand adverse weather conditions. The drone features multi-frequency control and a broadband video transmitter.

While jamming remains a challenge for all drone manufacturers, NEROS has demonstrated strong performance in overcoming this issue. The company’s custom-designed radio receivers and a year-long study of conditions in Ukraine set them apart from other American drone manufacturers.

The Ukrainian contract does not include warheads, as Ukrainian forces plan to use domestically produced payloads. However, NEROS, in partnership with Kraken Kinetics, is developing specially designed warheads, emphasizing the importance of integrating drones and warheads for optimal performance.

NEROS is committed to developing the most advanced FPV drone system in the Western world, recognizing that adversaries can already produce millions of FPVs. The US Army currently lags behind many countries in FPV drone technology, a gap NEROS aims to address.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces introduced universal fiber-optic navigation modules, named Shovkopryad (“Silkworm”), designed for integration into air, ground, and maritime drones.

The fiber-optic system, currently undergoing field tests, enhances drone resilience against electronic warfare by eliminating reliance on traditional radio signals.

