Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Guardian: Ukraine strips air defense units to fill infantry gaps

Military sources reveal growing strain on Ukraine’s combat capabilities as air defense units lose Western-trained specialists to infantry roles, while new recruits arrive underprepared and hesitant to serve.
byOlena Mukhina
21/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones
A Ukrainian mobile fire groups intercept Russian drones. Photo: The General Staff
The Guardian: Ukraine strips air defense units to fill infantry gaps

The Ukrainian army, worn out by prolonged fighting, increasingly relies on older men to fill its ranks. According to The Guardian, citing sources, the personnel shortage at the front has become so severe that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ordered already overburdened air defense units to transfer some of their personnel to the infantry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that lowering the conscription age is not a priority for Ukraine. Instead, the focus remains on modernizing the army through advanced technologies, such as drones, artillery, long-range weaponry, and aviation, which Kyiv receives from its allies. The Ukrainian also revealed that the country was planning to manufacture air defense systems and other weaponry domestically using frozen Russian assets to fund production and US licenses.

“It’s reaching a critical level where we can’t be sure that air defense can function properly. These people knew how air defense works; some had been trained in the West and had real skills, now they are sent to the front to fight, for which they have no training,” said one of the sources.

There are concerns these soldiers could risk revealing critical information if captured by Russian forces on the front line.

Additionally, according to sources, the growing demands for such transfers complicate the effective management of air defense units.

“This has been going on for a year, but it’s been getting worse and worse. In recent days, the commission came, and they want dozens more. I’m left with those aged 50-plus and injured people,” said another source, an officer from an air defense unit.

Amid President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal to lower the conscription age to 18, the Ukrainian army is struggling to find enough personnel to fill the gaps on the front lines.

“The people we get now are not like the people who were there at the beginning of the war. Recently, we received 90 people, but only 24 of them were ready to move to the positions. Poorly trained and poorly equipped,” said one soldier currently serving in Ukraine’s 114th territorial defense brigade.

Commenting on the potential lowering of the conscription age, a soldier remarked that 18-year-olds are still children: “Eighteen-year-olds are still children. Maybe they could lower it to 23 if necessary, but there are still enough people in Kyiv who could be mobilized but don’t want to go,” he added.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts