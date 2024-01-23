Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Kirby: Next few months to be critical for Ukraine

byMichelle Bondar
23/01/2024
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

White House expresses concern about Ukraine’s lack of weapons as Russia is building up military potential.

Kirby, White House, military aid, Russian invasion
US National Security Adviser John Kirby at a briefing in the White House on 22 January 2024. Credit: Screenshot from the briefing, YouTube: @WhiteHouse

“The next few months are going to be critical for Ukraine,” US National Security spokesperson John Kirby said at the White House press briefing on 22 January. “If you think the fighting’s going to stop because the snow has fallen, think again. Russians continue to fire drones and missiles at Ukraine.”

According to Kirby, Ukrainian commanders struggle to choose which weapons they will spend due to the uncertainty about the next military aid shipment. Meanwhile, “the Russians are certainly not suffering under the same uncertainty,” reaching out to North Korea and Iran for ballistic missiles and drones, as well as producing their own weapons

Previously, Biden’s national security aides assessed that “Russia could win the war within weeks or months if Congress doesn’t act,” as NBC News reported. The White House cannot announce further military aid packages for Ukraine due to Congress’s failure to approve supplementary funding at the end of 2023. The most recent package of $250 million was announced on 27 December 2023. On 3 January, Kirby said that it was “the last security assistance package that we have funds to support.”

US announces $ 250 mn military aid package for Ukraine, “the last until Congress authorizes additional funds”

At the 22 January briefing, Kirby said the White House wants Ukraine’s borders “internationally established and recognized by everyone, including Mr. Putin.” He expressed the desire to continue supporting Ukraine to achieve its goals.

“It’s transparent and clear: we want Ukraine to win this war,” he said.

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts