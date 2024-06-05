Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: US eyes profits from frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine urgent aid

The US and its G7 allies are advancing discussions on tapping into profits from frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with urgently needed funds, a senior US Treasury official said.
byOlena Mukhina
05/06/2024
2 minute read
attack on sumy march 2024
Destroyed 5-storey residential building in Sumy due to Russian attack on 13 March, 2024. Credit: Sumy Military Administration
Reuters: US eyes profits from frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine urgent aid

On 4 June, a senior US Treasury official said that the US and its G7 partners are making progress on finding ways to provide Ukraine with urgently needed funds by tapping the value of profits earned on frozen Russian assets, according to Reuters. 

For many months, Western countries have been looking for tools on how to confiscate Russian assets and use them to help Ukraine rebuild its cities destroyed in Russian attacks. 

Brent Neiman, who oversees international finance at the Treasury Department, stated that the European Union’s recent choice to utilize the yearly stream of profits from frozen Russian assets could potentially provide Ukraine with billions of dollars annually to support its defense against Russia’s military offensive.

Neiman also mentioned that the US and its G7 allies are making progress in talks about immediately providing Ukraine with an even greater amount of funds.

“One possibility may be to lend a significant amount up front to help Ukraine over the short run and link repayment of that loan to the stream of future windfall profits,” he said.

Neiman, who recently visited Ukraine, stated that taking this action would give Ukraine an immediate financial boost and send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he “cannot simply outlast Ukraine and its partners.”

A Treasury official mentioned that there are technical details to be resolved and other options are still being considered, but did not provide further information.

Earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby informed reporters that President Joe Biden would likely discuss this issue during his visit to France this week and his meeting with G7 leaders in Italy next week. However, Kirby refrained from indicating whether any agreement was close to being reached.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts