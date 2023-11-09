Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

White House: Current US funds for Ukraine are 96% depleted

The White House says progress on the fronts in Ukraine is slow, necessitating continued aid, as Congressional disputes hinder funding efforts.
byYuri Zoria
09/11/2023
2 minute read
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby at a briefing on 8 November 2023. Screenshot: Reuters video
The US has gone through 96% of the funds it has currently allocated for Ukraine, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters late on 8 November, Reuters reports.

“What I can tell you that roughly, of the total funds that had been provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the [all-out] war, which is an excess of 60 billion dollars […], we’ve gone through about 96% of what’s left and greater than 90% of security assistance, replenishment funds have been expended now,” Kirby said noting that the total funds include not only security assistance, but also economic, financial, and humanitarian aid.

The US believes that Ukraine can win back its territory, Kirby said, but acknowledged that progress had been slow, saying “that’s why we are so focused on making sure that we continue to provide security assistance” to Ukrainians so that they make most of the progress before the winter weather sets in making it harder.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed US steadfast support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, outlining a clear strategy for providing assistance for the country.

The US Congress is facing obstacles in providing aid to Ukraine as lawmakers grapple with partisan disputes and the need to agree on funding for Ukraine’s defense, which is included in the broader $106 billion emergency supplemental request by the White House.

