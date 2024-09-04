Poland reports another tense night due to Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Polish military scrambled fighter jets near its eastern border on the morning of 4 September in response to Russian attacks on the western oblasts of Ukraine, according to a report from

Russia launched a combined attack on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early hours of 4 September. The assault resulted in at least 45 injuries and seven deaths, including three children, as of

“This is another very tense night for the entire Polish air defense system due to the observed activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking objects located, in particular, in the western territory of Ukraine,” the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (DORSZ) reported on X.

DORSZ emphasized that such heightened Russian long-range aviation activity was last recorded on the night of 1-2 September.

The report comes amid growing concern in Poland about airspace violations. According to a recent poll, Polish citizens believe their military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are unsure of the objects’ nature.

This follows an incident on 26 August when Poland reported a violation of its airspace by an “air object” during a massive Russian bombardment of Ukraine.

Maciej Klisz, commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, said that based on its trajectory, speed, and altitude, the object was definitely not a missile and was most likely a drone.

Polish media, citing army sources, reported that officials are leaning towards the theory that it was a Shahed drone, which reportedly remained in the country’s airspace for at least 33 minutes.

