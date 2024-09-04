Polish defense company to produce Ukrainian SHARK and PD-2 drones

Poland’s defense industry representatives have received licenses from Ukrspecsystems, the Ukrainian defense company, to produce its advanced drones, according to Militarnyi.

With this step, the Ukrainian enterprise has begun collaborating with Poland’s ALS Systems, which plans to manufacture SHARK, MINI SHARK, and PD-2 reconnaissance drones.

“ALS Systems is becoming the exclusive representative of UKRSPECSYSTEMS in Poland,” the Ukrainian company has announced.

Ukrspecsystems will provide technology and expertise, while the Polish defense company will produce the drones at its facility in southern Poland. According to the enterprise, the production will help conquer new markets in the future and promote Ukrainian drone systems on the Western market.

The multifunctional Shark unmanned aerial system is designed for a wide range of missions – to help Ukrainian forces locate Russian equipment and positions, subsequently guiding artillery strikes on them.

It provides the capability for fully autonomous reconnaissance, surveillance, precise identification, and recognition from long distances and at significant altitudes.

The PD-2 drone can also detect targets and adjust fire behind enemy lines, both on land and at sea. This reconnaissance drone has a controlled flight radius of up to 180 km and is equipped with an optical observation station featuring a 30x zoom for the daytime channel and a 5x zoom for the thermal imaging channel.

