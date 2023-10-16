Russo-Ukrainian war, day 599: Russians launch 13 guided bombs on Kherson Oblast; Western allies lease air defense systems to Ukraine

Military

General Staff: 60 Battles on Frontline in Past Day. More than 100 towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

ISW: Ukraine anticipated Russian offensive operations around Avdiivka. Ukraine says its forces are well-prepared with defenses and mines. Russia lacks reserves to attack the entire frontline.

Russian region plunged into darkness following suspected Ukrainian drone strike. Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, citing sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have released a video allegedly showing Ukrainian drones targeting an electrical substation.

Frontline report: Clever Ukrainian tank tactics allow breakthrough in the South. Spectacular Ukrainian tank maneuvers spearheaded assaults that captured vital trenches between Robotyne and Kopani over the weekend. Ukrainian commanders leveraged the terrain and smoke screens to isolate Russian positions before overrunning them.

As of 15 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 287770 (+880) Tanks: 4948 (+8) APV: 9362 (+25) Artillery systems: 6866 (+33) MLRS: 813 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 547 Aircraft: 317 Helicopters: 316 UAV: 5269 (+4) Cruise missiles : 1531 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9249 (+24)



Intelligence and Technology

UK Intel: New Russian rail line in occupied Ukraine exposed to Ukrainian attacks. The rail network in occupied Ukraine remains largely operational but susceptible to sporadic disruption from Ukrainian artillery, air-launched missiles, and acts of sabotage.

Ukraine to rent air defense systems for winter season. As winter looms, Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid threaten heating and electricity for civilians. Ukraine races to repair and maintain energy amidst ongoing Russian attacks, challenging Ukrainian resilience this winter.

International

Biden to push Israel, Ukraine aid package over $2 billion. “But we need Congress to act. And the President has made clear that he is going to go to Congress with a package of funding for Ukraine as well as continued support for Israel,” Jake Sullivan stated.

Sky News: EU demands ”decisive progress” on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. European Union leaders will hold technical talks on 17 October on using Russian assets frozen by sanctions to help Ukraine, according to Sky News.

Political and Legal Developments

Reuters: Dutch prosecutor fines four companies for helping Moscow build Crimean bridge. The Dutch prosecutor has fined four Dutch companies and eight people for breaching EU sanctions on Russia between 2014 and 2017 and helping Moscow to construct a bridge to Crimea, as per Reuters.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian troops strike village in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, killing two, injuring one. The air bomb strike destroyed a private house, killing 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, and injuring 65-year-old woman.

Powerful blast blacks out multiple neighborhoods in Kherson. According to preliminary reports, Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the city.

Mines kill two, injure three in one day, children among victims. On 15 October, two people died, including a 14-year-old boy, and three were injured, including two children, in mine explosions in three oblasts of Ukraine.

Russians launch 13 guided bombs on Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast. One of the blast’s shockwaves caused damage to the ‘Kherson-Kyiv’ train route, yet all passengers were luckily unharmed.

New Developments

IMF launches fund to reinforce Ukraine’s reform efforts amid war. Ukraine capacity development fund has already received $14 million from donors, with a target of raising $65 million.

Resistance center: Russians fail to erode Ukrainian identity in occupied territories. In the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, around 73% of residents hold negative views toward the occupying regime and actively avoid obtaining Russian passports, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported.

Read our earlier daily review here