Powerful blast blacks out multiple neighborhoods in Kherson

According to preliminary reports, Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the city.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
15/10/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson on 3 October. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Telegram
At 10:30 on 15 October, a powerful explosion shook Kherson, causing power outages in some areas, reports Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson’s military administration.

Electricity and water supply were disrupted in several Kherson districts. 

According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped two guided aviation bombs on Kherson. 

“About an hour ago, with a difference of 30 minutes, the Russian military struck a critical infrastructure site in Kherson using two precision-guided bombs delivered by a Su-34 aircraft,” stated Mrochko.

Russian forces shell the recently liberated areas of the Kherson region almost daily. Despite mounting evidence and testimonies, Moscow has steadfastly denied any deliberate targeting of civilians since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
