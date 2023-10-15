Powerful blast blacks out multiple neighborhoods in Kherson

At 10:30 on 15 October, a powerful explosion shook Kherson, causing power outages in some areas, reports Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson’s military administration.

Electricity and water supply were disrupted in several Kherson districts.

According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped two guided aviation bombs on Kherson.

“About an hour ago, with a difference of 30 minutes, the Russian military struck a critical infrastructure site in Kherson using two precision-guided bombs delivered by a Su-34 aircraft,” stated Mrochko.

Russian forces shell the recently liberated areas of the Kherson region almost daily. Despite mounting evidence and testimonies, Moscow has steadfastly denied any deliberate targeting of civilians since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

