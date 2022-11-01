Russia relocates Kherson occupation authorities, fearing Ukrainian counteroffensive

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said that Russia relocated Kherson occupation authorities to another Ukrainian city – Skadovsk, 100 km (62 miles) away from Kherson.

In addition, Russian soldiers force residents to move from Kherson Oblast. “Enemy threatened residents with blowing up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant,” said the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Russia was deliberately creating the grounds for a large-scale disaster in the south of Ukraine.”

According to him, Ukraine has the information that Russian forces mined the dam and aggregates of the plant. “If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the zone of rapid flooding. Hundreds, hundreds of thousands of people may be affected,” he stressed.