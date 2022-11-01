Russia relocates Kherson occupation authorities, fearing Ukrainian counteroffensive

Latest news Ukraine

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said that Russia relocated Kherson occupation authorities to another Ukrainian city – Skadovsk, 100 km (62 miles) away from Kherson.

In addition, Russian soldiers force residents to move from Kherson Oblast. “Enemy threatened residents with blowing up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant,” said the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Russia was deliberately creating the grounds for a large-scale disaster in the south of Ukraine.”

According to him, Ukraine has the information that Russian forces mined the dam and aggregates of the plant. “If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the zone of rapid flooding. Hundreds, hundreds of thousands of people may be affected,” he stressed.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags