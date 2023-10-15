Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russian troops strike village in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, killing two, injuring one

The air bomb strike destroyed a private house, killing 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, and injuring 65-year-old woman.
byIryna Voichuk
15/10/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of the Russian air strike on the village of Druzheliubivka, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast on 15 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast
On the night of 15 October, the Russian army launched a guided aerial bomb at the village of Druzheliubivka, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

“Once again, the aggressor state’s target was civilian objects – residential buildings,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The air bomb strike destroyed a private house and damaged several households.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, rescuers recovered the bodies of two dead civilians from under the debris of a private house. Another civilian suffered shrapnel wounds.

Two people died – a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. One woman received a shrapnel wound,” Oheh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military administration, wrote on his Telegram channel. ,

Consequences of the Russian air strike on the village of Druzheliubivka, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast on 15 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

In addition, over the past day, Russians fired at the settlements of the Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts of Kharkiv Oblast, Syniehubov reported.

The shelling damaged a residential building in Vovchansk.

“Our children are gone”: Russian missile strike kills every sixth resident in village

Russian troops also shelled Kupiansk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove, and other settlements. They also carried out air strikes on Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly, and Pishchane, Syniehubov noted.

