UK Intel: New Russian rail line in occupied Ukraine exposed to Ukrainian attacks

According to the daily report from UK Defense Intelligence, Russia is highly likely to continue maintaining and enhancing its communication rail lines within Ukraine. Furthermore, they are constructing a new railway line to Mariupol to reduce travel times for supplying the Zaporizhzhia front.

Russia is strategically employing civilian contractors and equipment to execute this project, intending to complicate targeting efforts and preserve its military railway troop capabilities for more critical and time-sensitive assignments in other areas.

“The new Russian rail line in the occupied Ukrainian territory falls within the notional range of Ukrainian long-range precision strike systems,” stated the report.

Rail logistics remain a critical component in supporting Russia’s invasion, serving as the primary conduit for transporting ammunition, armored vehicles, fuel, and personnel into Ukraine.

Previously, Petro Andryushenko, an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported that Russian military forces intend to establish a direct railway connection between Mariupol and Volnovakha, aiming to ‘address all issues related to military and civilian logistics.’

