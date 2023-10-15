Russo-Ukrainian war, day 598: Russia starts new offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk sector as its assaults near Avdiivka face setbacks

Exclusives

The “Israeli model” is no solution for either Ukraine or Europe. Only NATO membership can offer real security guarantees for Ukraine and peace and stability for Europe

“Our children are gone”: Russian missile strike kills every sixth resident in village. The Ukrainian village of Hroza, where a deadly café strike orphaned children and killed residents, rebuilds shattered lives in the wake of tragedy

How Russia’s “shadow fleet” helps the Kremlin circumvent sanctions. “Shadow” tankers ply the world’s waters, secretly shipping sanctioned Russian oil to market and funneling desperately needed money into Putin’s war chest.

Military

Frontline report: Russians lose 1,030 troops, 75 tanks and armored vehicles in one day. Near Donetsk’s Avdiivka, intense fighting persists as Russians continue their assault, facing resilient Ukrainian forces. Geolocated footage shows massive Russian losses.

Commander: Russians start offensive op in Lyman-Kupiansk sector as Ukraine prepared to hold defense. Ukrainian Army’s Ground Forces Commander Gen-Col Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russian forces initiated aggressive actions in the Lyman and Kupiansk sectors. Ukrainian defense forces, prepared for this, are engaged in heavy combat.

Ukraine security wipes out 57 Russian military assets in three weeks, SBU says. Ukraine’s Security Service has reportedly neutralized 57 Russian military equipment units during a three-week campaign, which includes tanks, anti-aircraft systems, and various artillery pieces.

Military: Russia loses Su-25 aircraft, thermobaric rocket launcher as Donetsk’s Avdiivka holds. In Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine successfully defends against Russian assaults near Avdiivka, causing significant personnel losses. They eliminate a Su-25 aircraft, BMPT Terminator tank support vehicle, and TOS-1A rocket launcher, per military official.

ISW: Russia’s offensive near Avdiivka faces setbacks on 13 October. Russian Avdiivka offensive encounters hurdles as Ukraine successfully repels Russian attacks on 13 October, reports ISW.

Intelligence and Technology

British intel: Russia “almost certainly” to launch strikes on Ukraine from the eastern Black Sea. According to the new update from the UK Defense Ministry, risks of further military losses and the dire political consequences of Russian naval forces overtly attacking merchant shipping would highly likely outweigh any gain from attempting to enforce a blockade of Ukrainian-bound trade.

Ukraine to receive Ground-launched Small Diameter Bomb missiles this winter. Boeing and Saab are poised to supply Ukraine with GLSDB missiles and launcher starting this winter, according to a Boeing official. The missile boasts a 150 km range and carries a formidable 93 kg warhead.

International

EU’s top diplomat calls on China to back Ukraine’s peace formula. At the 12th annual Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell , urged Beijing to use its influence on Russia to stop war on Ukraine and support Ukraine’s peace formula.

US remains focused on helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression, Blinken says. On 13 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, discussed diplomatic, military, and financial support for Ukraine, as well as the consequences of the Hamas attack on Israel for global security during a phone call.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian occupation authorities may leave residents of Mariupol without heating this winter, city council warns. The occupation administration failed to prepare Mariupol for the upcoming heating season, the Mariupol City Council wrote on Telegram.

Lithuania to invest over $1 million in reconstruction projects in Ukraine. The Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers has approved over $1 million in funding for three new projects to reconstruct a kindergarten, school, and essential infrastructure in Ukrainian settlements affected by Russian aggression, LRT reports.

Official: Russian attacks injure 22 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 13 October. As Russia continues its fire attacks on residential areas, Donetsk Oblast saw 22 civilians injured on 13 October due to Russian shelling: 21 in Pokrovsk and one in Avdiivka, per oblast authorities.

Authorities: Five days of Russia’s relentless attacks on Avdiivka hinder aid deliveries. Donetsk’s Avdiivka City endures its fifth day of escalated Russian fire attacks, constant drone monitoring, and humanitarian aid disruption as Russian troops attempt to encircle the city, making rescue operations and aid deliveries extremely challenging, as per local authorities.

Political and Legal Developments

Official says majority of Ukrainians are against Russian-affiliated church in Ukraine. More than 80% of Ukrainians want a complete ban on the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cultural Policy of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Ukrainian Parliament, Mykola Kniazhytskyi, claimed, as per UkrInform.

Russia’s losses

As of 14 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 286890 (+970) Tanks: 4940 (+9) APV: 9337 (+24) Artillery systems: 6833 (+26) MLRS: 811 Anti-aircraft systems: 547 (+1) Aircraft: 317 (+1) Helicopters: 316 UAV: 5265 (+1) Cruise missiles : 1531 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9225 (+22)



