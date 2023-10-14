Official: Russian attacks injure 22 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 13 October

Russia’s shelling of Donetsk Oblast on 13 October 2023 resulted in the injury of 22 civilians, according to a report by Ihor Moroz, Acting Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration. Out of these, 21 individuals were injured in the city Pokrovsk, with one in besieged Avdiivka, he wrote on Facebook.

Additionally, on the same day, a Russian missile attack targeted the social protection department building with about 50 people inside in central Pokrovsk, resulting in one reported fatality and 24 injuries as of 20:00, according to Ukrinform.

Since the onset of the full-scale war, official statistics indicate that a total of 1,738 Donetsk Oblast residents have lost their lives, with 4,255 sustaining injuries. These figures do not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

