Russo-Ukrainian war, day 597: North Korea’s secret ammo shipment to Russia raises tensions, Ukraine downed Russian SU-25 aircraft

How Russia’s “shadow fleet” helps the Kremlin circumvent sanctions. “Shadow” tankers ply the world’s waters, secretly shipping sanctioned Russian oil to market and funneling desperately needed money into Putin’s war chest.

Ukraine spy chief: Russia aided Hamas attack with drone tactics, positioned spy satellite over Israel. Budanov has accused Russia of supporting Hamas militants and providing intelligence to Iran, further fueling tensions in the Middle East.

Battle for Avdiivka: Ukraine withstands Russia’s biggest assault on city since 2014. Russian forces have launched a massive offensive using around 2,000 troops, dozens of tanks and intense air and artillery bombardments in an attempt to capture the strategic city of Avdiivka.

Military

General Staff: Ukrainian troops destroy second Russian Su-25 fighter jet in a week. Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian SU-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone on 13 October.

Ukraine’s special ops blow up Russian supply train in occupied Melitopol. Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a Russian supply train in occupied Melitopol, disrupting Russian logistics on the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

ISW: Russia captured 4 square km around Avdiivka, lost dozen of vehicles. Russian forces are attempting to create “a cauldron” around Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, but acknowledged that are unlikely to immediately cut off Ukrainian forces in the city.

Russia’s Pavel Derzhavin ship damaged by second attack this week. A Russian navy ship left its Crimean base after sustaining damage in another alleged Ukrainian attack, Ukraine’s navy spokesperson confirmed.

Frontline report: Ukraine makes small but steady gains east of Bakhmut. During recent assaults east of Andriivka, Ukrainian soldiers captured the commander of Russia’s volunteer battalion and destroyed around 40 pieces of Russia’s equipment

Bloomberg: North Korea sent 1,000 ammunition containers to Russia for use in Ukraine. “We condemn the DNRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities,” US Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, according to Bloomberg.

As of 13 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 285920 (+1030) Tanks: 4931 (+26) APV: 9313 (+49) Artillery systems: 6807 (+44) MLRS: 811 Anti-aircraft systems: 546 (+1) Aircraft: 316 Helicopters: 316 UAV: 5264 (+17) Cruise missiles : 1531 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9203 (+33)



Intelligence and technology

British intel: Russia saving up weapons for winter strikes on Ukraine. While pauses in Russian airstrikes have occurred before, the current three-week lull is the longest since spring 2023

Ukraine’s intel: Russian anti-Putin fighters preparing “surprise for Russia”. The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion are “preparing for extensive actions” to “to strike the most critical targets on the territory of Russia,” Ukrainian Deputy Intel chief Skibitskyi told Ukrainska Pravda

International

Dutch PM announces more Patriot missiles, patrol boats during visit to Odesa. “We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Dutch PM Mark Rutte said.

PACE recognizes Stalin’s Holodomor famine as genocide against Ukrainians. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed a resolution recognizing the Holodomor, the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine, as a genocide and called on all member states to follow suit.

Death toll among Ukrainians from HAMAS attack on Israel rises to 11. “Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm the death of 11 Ukrainians in Israel. Another nine citizens are considered missing,” Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia attacks social protection department in Pokrovsk, killing one, injuring 23. On 13 October, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting the social protection department building with about 50 people inside.

Man tortured in Crimea for seeking deported Ukrainian kids. Human rights activists urging the international community to pressure Russia to comply with child identification requirements and facilitate kids’ repatriation to Ukraine.

Political and legal developments

Dombrovskis says Europe is helping Ukraine because it sees progress in reforms. The European Union provides Ukraine with instruments of financial aid that will help Ukraine on its path to EU membership because it sees progress in reforms, says European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

New developments

Ukraine allocates $525 mn for mine clearance. To equip one group of 10 sappers costs $100 000-150 000

Germany grants EUR 76 million to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The German development bank KfW will allocate a €76 mn ($80 mn) grant to Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo to finance the protection of substations, new high-voltage equipment, and network upgrades along the border with Europe.

Netflix promises military truck after false report of Ukrainian soldier’s death. “It was actually a little funny,” said Pavlo Vyshebaba, reacting to a Netflix series that declared him killed in battle.

