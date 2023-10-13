Dutch PM announces more Patriot missiles, patrol boats during visit to Odesa

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte paid an unannounced visit to Odesa on 13 October, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm the Netherlands’ support as Kyiv prepares for increased Russian attacks this winter.

In an X (Twitter) post, Rutte thanked Zelenskyy for the invitation to Odesa.

“We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes. This winter, Russia will try to hurt Ukraine as much as possible. So the Netherlands will supply extra Patriot missiles, so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia’s barbaric airstrikes.” Rutte wrote.

The Dutch leader visited Odesa’s port, where “where Ukrainian civilians are working hard in the most difficult of circumstances to keep everything going.”

“The Netherlands will help Ukraine acquire patrol boats which can help keep the shipping route for grain exports safe,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Netherlands announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, demining equipment, ammunition, and deploying Dutch F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots in the coming weeks.

The Netherlands’ total military support for Ukraine amounts to €2.1 billion, with nearly €1 billion in direct deliveries and €468 million in commercial procurements.

