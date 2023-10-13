Ukraine’s special ops blow up Russian supply train in occupied Melitopol

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces announced today, 13 October, that they targeted and destroyed a Russian supply train in Russian-occupied Melitopol this morning, disrupting Russian logistics on the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

“Today, on 13 October, the Resistance Movement unit of the Special Operations Forces successfully operated in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.”

“Thanks to the sabotage actions of our warriors, a railway line was blown up at 7:30 am. The explosion damaged the railway track and a train delivering ammunition and fuel to the Russian army. “

Special Operations Forces said additional details on Russia’s losses are being established.

Ukraine’s Resistance Center provided further details, reporting the supply train traveled daily from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne, carrying ammunition, fuel, and looted goods. The controlled explosion damaged 150 meters of track and a locomotive.

Resistance Center said Russias have surrounded the blast site and are trying to hide evidence of the sabotage. “The partisans are already safe and promise more explosions soon,” the Center added.

This marks Zaporizhzhia partisans’ 10th successful railway sabotage this year, the Resistance Center noted.

