Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s special ops blow up Russian supply train in occupied Melitopol

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a Russian supply train in occupied Melitopol, disrupting Russian logistics on the Zaporizhzhia frontline.
byIryna Voichuk
13/10/2023
1 minute read
Map: Ukraine’s National Resistace Center
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces announced today, 13 October, that they targeted and destroyed a Russian supply train in Russian-occupied Melitopol this morning, disrupting Russian logistics on the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

“Today, on 13 October, the Resistance Movement unit of the Special Operations Forces successfully operated in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.”

“Thanks to the sabotage actions of our warriors, a railway line was blown up at 7:30 am. The explosion damaged the railway track and a train delivering ammunition and fuel to the Russian army. “

Special Operations Forces said additional details on Russia’s losses are being established.

Ukraine’s Resistance Center provided further details, reporting the supply train traveled daily from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne, carrying ammunition, fuel, and looted goods. The controlled explosion damaged 150 meters of track and a locomotive.

Resistance Center said Russias have surrounded the blast site and are trying to hide evidence of the sabotage. “The partisans are already safe and promise more explosions soon,” the Center added.

This marks Zaporizhzhia partisans’ 10th successful railway sabotage this year, the Resistance Center noted.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts