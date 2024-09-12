Russo-Ukrainian war, day 931: Former US, UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes

Here is the newsletter content categorized as requested:

Exclusive

Military

Deadly Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka: Three killed and five wounded in latest attacks. Russian forces seek to capture Kostiantynivka to advance their path to Vuhledar and target Ukrainian defenders from the rear.

Frontline report: Battle for railway bridge near Selydove; Ukrainian tanks repel Russian advances. Russian military bloggers report their units are increasingly understaffed and exhausted, yet forced to continue attacks.

Ukraine downs 20 Shahed in six Ukraine’s oblasts, 5 more drones lost. According to regional authorities, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least 18 over the past day.

As of 11 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 628930 (+1140)

Tanks: 8642 (+2)

APV: 16938 (+13)

Artillery systems: 17936 (+56)

MLRS: 1182 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 943

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14990 (+57)

Cruise missiles: 2591

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24388 (+58)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian tech grants boosted to support innovation. In a move to bolster the development of cutting-edge defense technologies, the Brave1 defense tech cluster has raised its grants.

Defense Express: Map shows how Ukraine could hit Moscow with Western missiles. Western-supplied missiles could allow Ukraine to strike targets up to 560 km inside Russia, according to a recent analysis.

UK intel: Russia’s GRU unit known for sabotage, assassination attempts in EU responsible for cyberattacks aiding Ukraine invasion. The UK links Russia’s GRU Unit 29155 to cyber operations supporting the Ukraine invasion, including WhisperGate, and sabotage, espionage, and assassination attempts across Europe.

ISW: Russia and China develop military-technical cooperation. Russia and China engage in multiple joint naval exercises across various maritime regions, signaling closer military cooperation.

International

Blinken in Kyiv announces new $325 million aid for Ukraine’s energy sector devasted by Russian aerial strikes. The US has also pledged $290 million in new humanitarian aid to support displaced civilians in Ukraine.

The NYT: North Korea defies Western sanctions, continues supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles. Recent examinations of missile remnants from attacks on Kyiv in August revealed that some were manufactured this year.

Lithuania says NATO forces should shoot down Russian drones in region. A recent Russian drone crash in Latvia has sparked debate about the effectiveness of NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic region.

Blinken announces over $700 million in humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine. The US is set to provide $325 million to bolster Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches, Secretary Blinken revealed in Kyiv.

Erdogan: Crimea must return to Ukraine. Amid ties with Russia, Türkiye’s leader surprised many by strongly advocating for Crimea’s return to Ukraine at an international summit.

Iran’s missile transfer to Russia deepen strategic ties amid US sanctions, expert says. Iran has delivered close-range ballistic missiles (CRBMs) to Russia, fueling the war in Ukraine. In response, the US has imposed additional sanctions. Tehran seeks fighter jets and air defense systems from Moscow, aiming to bolster its global influence while staying clear of direct conflict with the West.

Ambassador: Ukraine urges India to mediate Russia peace talks. India must act to end Russia’s war if it wants UN Security Council seat, says Ukraine envoy in New Dehli.

Lithuania, Latvia announce another aid package for Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv. In particular, Lithuania committed 10 million euros ($11 mn) to enhance Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, including funding for Palianytsia rocket drones.

Former US and UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes. An open letter signed by former diplomats and military leaders urges the US and UK to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles.

Trump avoids endorsing Ukraine’s victory in debate with Harris. Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of being willing to abandon Ukraine and defended the current administration’s support for Ukraine

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine needs $14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure. Every seventh educational institution in Ukraine has been destroyed or damaged in the Russian ongoing war, necessitating billions in reconstruction funds.

Norman Foster Foundation invites architects worldwide to rebuild Kharkiv. Russian missile strikes in March 2022 devastated Kharkiv’s Regional Administration building and the Freedom Square, symbols of Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Polish Sejm condemns Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children in new resolution. The resolution calls for the return of these children and hold Russia accountable for violating human rights laws.

The Economist: Ukraine’s landmine crisis threatens global food supply. Ukraine’s status as the world’s most heavily mined country is costing its economy $11.2 billion annually and threatening global food security, a new report reveals.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian military faces $12 billion budget shortfall for 2024. Tax increases and internal borrowing are expected to cover the sum.

