Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russo-Ukrainian war, day 931: Former US, UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced over $700 million in humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
12/09/2024
4 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 931: Former US, UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes

Here is the newsletter content categorized as requested:

Exclusive

Lviv residents “shaken” after missile attack on city center.

Military

Deadly Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka: Three killed and five wounded in latest attacks. Russian forces seek to capture Kostiantynivka to advance their path to Vuhledar and target Ukrainian defenders from the rear.

Frontline report: Battle for railway bridge near Selydove; Ukrainian tanks repel Russian advances. Russian military bloggers report their units are increasingly understaffed and exhausted, yet forced to continue attacks.

Ukraine downs 20 Shahed in six Ukraine’s oblasts, 5 more drones lost. According to regional authorities, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least 18 over the past day.

As of 11 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 628930 (+1140)
  • Tanks: 8642 (+2)
  • APV: 16938 (+13)
  • Artillery systems: 17936 (+56)
  • MLRS: 1182 (+2)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 943
  • Aircraft: 368
  • Helicopters: 328
  • UAV: 14990 (+57)
  • Cruise missiles: 2591
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24388 (+58)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian tech grants boosted to support innovation. In a move to bolster the development of cutting-edge defense technologies, the Brave1 defense tech cluster has raised its grants.

Defense Express: Map shows how Ukraine could hit Moscow with Western missiles. Western-supplied missiles could allow Ukraine to strike targets up to 560 km inside Russia, according to a recent analysis.

UK intel: Russia’s GRU unit known for sabotage, assassination attempts in EU responsible for cyberattacks aiding Ukraine invasion. The UK links Russia’s GRU Unit 29155 to cyber operations supporting the Ukraine invasion, including WhisperGate, and sabotage, espionage, and assassination attempts across Europe.

ISW: Russia and China develop military-technical cooperation. Russia and China engage in multiple joint naval exercises across various maritime regions, signaling closer military cooperation.

International

Blinken in Kyiv announces new $325 million aid for Ukraine’s energy sector devasted by Russian aerial strikes. The US has also pledged $290 million in new humanitarian aid to support displaced civilians in Ukraine.

The NYT: North Korea defies Western sanctions, continues supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles. Recent examinations of missile remnants from attacks on Kyiv in August revealed that some were manufactured this year.

Lithuania says NATO forces should shoot down Russian drones in region. A recent Russian drone crash in Latvia has sparked debate about the effectiveness of NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic region.

Blinken announces over $700 million in humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine. The US is set to provide $325 million to bolster Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches, Secretary Blinken revealed in Kyiv.

Erdogan: Crimea must return to Ukraine. Amid ties with Russia, Türkiye’s leader surprised many by strongly advocating for Crimea’s return to Ukraine at an international summit.

Iran’s missile transfer to Russia deepen strategic ties amid US sanctions, expert says. Iran has delivered close-range ballistic missiles (CRBMs) to Russia, fueling the war in Ukraine. In response, the US has imposed additional sanctions. Tehran seeks fighter jets and air defense systems from Moscow, aiming to bolster its global influence while staying clear of direct conflict with the West.

Ambassador: Ukraine urges India to mediate Russia peace talks. India must act to end Russia’s war if it wants UN Security Council seat, says Ukraine envoy in New Dehli.

Lithuania, Latvia announce another aid package for Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv. In particular, Lithuania committed 10 million euros ($11 mn) to enhance Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, including funding for Palianytsia rocket drones.

Former US and UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes. An open letter signed by former diplomats and military leaders urges the US and UK to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles.

Trump avoids endorsing Ukraine’s victory in debate with Harris. Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of being willing to abandon Ukraine and defended the current administration’s support for Ukraine

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine needs $14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure. Every seventh educational institution in Ukraine has been destroyed or damaged in the Russian ongoing war, necessitating billions in reconstruction funds.

Norman Foster Foundation invites architects worldwide to rebuild Kharkiv. Russian missile strikes in March 2022 devastated Kharkiv’s Regional Administration building and the Freedom Square, symbols of Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Polish Sejm condemns Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children in new resolution. The resolution calls for the return of these children and hold Russia accountable for violating human rights laws.

The Economist: Ukraine’s landmine crisis threatens global food supply. Ukraine’s status as the world’s most heavily mined country is costing its economy $11.2 billion annually and threatening global food security, a new report reveals.

Ukrainian military faces $12 billion budget shortfall for 2024. Tax increases and internal borrowing are expected to cover the sum.

Read our earlier daily review here

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!