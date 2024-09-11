The NYT: North Korea defies Western sanctions, continues supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea continues to supply Russia with short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of sanctions, The New York Times reports.

Recently, the remnants of four Hwasong-11 missiles were examined in Kyiv by a group of experts from the independent Conflict Armament Research based in the UK, specializing in identifying and tracking weapons and ammunition worldwide. The markings on the Hwasong-11 missile used in the 18 August attack on Kyiv indicated that it was manufactured this year.

The internal components of three other missiles used in attacks in July and August did not have such markings.

In early January, the White House accused North Korea of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, but no new deliveries were reported.

According to a US Army report, the Hwasong-11 missile has a range of about 700 km and can be equipped with either nuclear or conventional warheads.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies reports that it visually resembles Russia’s short-range ballistic missile “Iskander” and may have been produced with foreign assistance.

“The determination of the production year that we were able to make in the field by looking at those remnants shows a very tight window between production, transfer, and use,” said Damien Spleeters, who leads Conflict Armament Research’s operations in Ukraine.

According to him, the examined Hwasong missiles contained commercially available electronic components manufactured by Western countries last year.

“North Korea doesn’t have a domestic semiconductor industry. So it makes sense that they would also take advantage of the global market to get access to those components,” he added.

Information on the ties between Russia and North Korea began emerging in 2023. Ukraine has repeatedly found fragments of North Korean missiles in its cities.

Earlier, a military intelligence report by South Korea’s ruling People Power Party representative, Kang Dae-sik, said that since mid-2022, North Korea sent over 13,000 containers to Russia, allegedly including weapons.

