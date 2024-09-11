Blinken announces over $700 million in humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more than $700 million in humanitarian and other assistance for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on 11 September.

At a joint press conference with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, Blinken emphasized Russia’s renewed attempts to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“Russia is once again trying to use the cold as a weapon against the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said.

Russia has intensified its combined attacks on Ukraine since last month, which resulted in a lot of casualties and damages.

The US is allocating $325 million in new funding to restore Ukraine’s energy sector and power grids in response to this threat. Blinken said that a “Group of Seven Plus” meeting focused on energy assistance to Ukraine would take place shortly.

The aid package also includes $290 million in humanitarian support to provide essential services such as safe drinking water, food, and medicine to millions of displaced people in Ukraine and the region.

“Finally, we are announcing $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining to help neutralize landmines and munitions that Russia has left across Ukraine,” Blinken added.

Ukraine is the most heavily mined country on Earth, with up to 139,300 square kilometers of land – an area larger than England – studded with millions of landmines.

Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron jointly visited Kyiv on 11 September. Coinciding with this diplomatic mission, the UK announced its support package, including at least £242 million ($316 mn) for Ukraine to counter ongoing Russian attacks and $484 million in financial support and military equipment supplies.

