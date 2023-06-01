“Ukraine can anticipate a very robust package” of support at NATO Summit – Blinken

Antony Blinken in Latvia. 30 November 2021. Photo: Twitter/SecBlinken
Ukraine “can anticipate a very robust package of both political and practical support” from NATO when the US-led military alliance meets in Vilnius in July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 1 June, according to CNN.
“Everyone here stands behind the Bucharest commitment. That hasn’t changed. We’re focused intensely on what we can do to strengthen even more the relationship between Ukraine and NATO, and to continue to bring Ukraine up to NATO standards, interoperability,” the Secretary of State said at a press conference in Oslo after a meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers.
Blinked referred to the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration by NATO member state leaders, which welcomed Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO, and announced that “these countries will become members of NATO.”
