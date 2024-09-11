Eng
Ukraine needs $14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure

Every seventh educational institution in Ukraine has been destroyed or damaged in the Russian ongoing war, necessitating billions in reconstruction funds.
byMaria Tril
11/09/2024
1 minute read
Russia flechettes steel darts Ukrainian civilians
A school in Ukraine’s Nikopol district was struck with Russian flechettes. Photo: Yevtushenko’s TG
Ukraine needs $14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure

Deputy Minister of Education Andriy Vitrenko announced that Ukraine needs $14 billion over the next nine years to restore its war-damaged educational infrastructure.

According to Interfax, Vitrenko said at the United for Justice international conference that every seventh educational institution in Ukraine is either completely destroyed or damaged.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets said more than 3,500 educational institutions suffered some kind of damage, and almost 400 were completely destroyed.

According to the World Bank data, almost $14 billion is needed just to restore the lost infrastructure. Vitrenko emphasized that these funds should be “maximally implemented over the next nine years.”

According to a statement released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance on 31 August, the World Bank’s Board of Directors approved a new $415 million financing package for Ukraine’s education sector.

The project, Enhancing Access to and Resilience of Education in Crisis-affected Ukraine (LEARN), is part of the World Bank’s Program-for-Results (PforR) lending instrument.

The LEARN project will provide $415 million in available funding, the Ministry of Finance reported.

This financial support aims to bolster Ukraine’s education system, focusing on two key areas: improving teaching and learning conditions through state budget subventions to local budgets and ensuring safe in-person teaching and learning environments for students, teachers, and school staff.

Read also:

