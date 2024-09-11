ISW: Russia and China develop military-technical cooperation

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 10 September that Russia and China are expanding their military-technical cooperation, with significant implications for global security.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell revealed to POLITICO on 10 September that China is providing “very substantial” support to Russia’s defense industry in exchange for advanced military technologies.

Campbell emphasized the scale of China’s involvement, saying it is “a substantial effort….to help sustain, build, and diversify elements of the Russian war machine.” He noted that this cooperation goes beyond dual-use products, indicating a deeper level of engagement.

According to Campbell, Russia shares previously guarded technologies with China, including “submarine, aeronautical design, and missile technologies.” This marks a shift in Russia’s historical reluctance to share such sensitive information with Beijing.

The report highlights that Chinese officials continue to deny supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, maintaining claims of impartiality. However, this stance contrasts with “frequent Western reporting of the PRC’s material support for Russian defense industrial output and geospatial intelligence capabilities,” the ISW notes.

The ongoing “Okean-2024” international naval exercises, led by Russia, provide a backdrop to these developments. The exercises involve Chinese participation, with “three ships, one vessel, and 15 aircraft of the PRC’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA)” taking part across multiple maritime regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin framed the exercises as a response to US pressure, stating on 10 September that American actions against Russia and China necessitated such joint naval operations.

The ISW report also mentions the concurrent “Northern/Interaction-2024” joint exercise between Russian and Chinese forces, which includes air force and naval drills in the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk and a joint maritime patrol in the Pacific.

