Since the beginning of 10 September, at least 76 combat engagements have been reported by the Ukrainian military. The Russians continue their insidious artillery and air attacks on the border regions of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian troops launched eight airstrikes on Kursk Oblast, dropping ten aerial bombs. As known, Ukraine began its assault on the region on 10 August, entering Russian territory with 1,000 soldiers.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin reportedly ordered its military to drive the Ukrainian army out of Kursk Oblast by 1 October, as per iRozhlas, citing its sources in the Kremlin.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian occupiers launched an assault on the defensive lines of Ukrainian forces near Vovchansk. Fighting is ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made five active attempts to breach the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the Synkivka and Lozova areas. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense.

Since the start of the day, Russian invaders have made 14 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions on the Pokrovske front, specifically in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonyvka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Marynivka settlements. Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks, with three ongoing.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Ukrainsk, Antonivka, and Kostiantynivka on the Kurakhove front. Today, 14 attacks by the occupation forces have been recorded, three of which are still in progress.

As a reminder, Russian losses in the past day amounted to 1,380 soldiers. Ukrainian forces also destroyed a Russian tank, 19 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 68 vehicles, and four other pieces of enemy equipment.

