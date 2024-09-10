Eng
Russia plans to set up drone production in Uzbekistan

Drone to be appartently used in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
10/09/2024
2 minute read
Orlan
Russian Orlan-10 drone. Credit: Vadim Savitsky, Wikimedia Commons
Russia has proposed establishing a drone production facility in Uzbekistan, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced, Militarnyi has reported.

According to Mishustin, Moscow and Tashkent are considering the possibility of localizing the production of so-called civilian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their components in the country.

“We are exploring the possibilities of setting up high-tech production for polymers and localizing the production of civilian UAVs and their components,” Mishustin said.

The Russian official did not specify which particular civilian drones are being considered. However, reportedly, they will be used in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Currently, the Uzbek military operates the export version of the Russian Orlan-10E reconnaissance drone.

Notably, in 2022, Uzbekistan announced its plans to establish the production of UAVs capable of vertical takeoff and landing under the name Lochin.

These drones are intended for both military and civilian uses.

During the presentation of the Uzbek drone, the presentation said Lochin could be used for reconnaissance, strike missions, real-time surveillance, information gathering, and artillery fire control.

The Scientific-Production Center of Unmanned Aerial Systems, set up under the State Committee for Defense Industry, will handle UAV production. The center is equipped with technological and specialized equipment and has a testing laboratory for the production, assembly, repair, and maintenance of UAVs.

Additionally, last November, Uzbekistan became an operator of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 strike drones from Baykar and acquired a large Chinese military reconnaissance-strike drone, the Wing Loong 1.

