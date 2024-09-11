Eng
Trump avoids endorsing Ukraine’s victory in debate with Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of being willing to abandon Ukraine and defended the current administration’s support for Ukraine
byMaria Tril
11/09/2024
2 minute read
harris-trump-debate
US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, September 2024. Credit: AI Jazeera
In a recent presidential debate with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump avoided directly answering whether he wants Ukraine to win its war against Russia, ABC News reports.

When debate moderator David Muir asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war, Trump said, “I want to get this war settled.”

According to ABC News, when pressed further on whether a Ukrainian victory would be in US interests, Trump again avoided a direct answer. “I think it’s in the interest of the United States to get it settled, just get it settled, work out a deal, because we have to stop the death of all of these people,” he said.

Harris countered Trump’s stance, accusing him of being willing to abandon Ukraine. “The reason that Donald Trump says that this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give it up, and that’s not who we are as Americans,” she argued.

Harris defended the current administration’s support for Ukraine, listing various forms of military aid provided. “From air defenses and ammunition to Abrams tanks and javelin missiles, Ukraine stands independently and free because of American support,” she said.

She also said that it would have been disastrous had Trump won the 2020 election.

“If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now, and understand what that would mean, because Putin’s agenda is not just about Ukraine,” Harris said.

Neither candidate outlined clear plans for achieving peace in Ukraine or addressed Russia’s alleged attempts to influence US elections.

The debate, which took place in Philadelphia, began at 9:00 pm local time and was scheduled to last 90 minutes. It is expected to be crucial for many undecided American voters ahead of the 5 November 2024 presidential election.

