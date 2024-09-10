Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Latvia sends specialized gear and equipment to Ukrainian forces

In a show of support for Ukraine, Latvia will donate a range of essential items to its military, including jackets, boots, drones, and hundreds of computers its forces.
byOlena Mukhina
10/09/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Latvia sends specialized gear and equipment to Ukrainian forces

Latvia will donate hundreds of computers, as well as specialized clothing, binoculars, and other equipment to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to LSM.

A report says that Latvia’s Internal Security Bureau has found a way to provide the Ukrainian military with jackets, boots, fleece jackets, a drone with a bag and battery, and several binoculars. Additionally, responding to requests from Ukrainian government institutions needing office equipment, Latvia has provided them with 845 computers, including laptops, 269 monitors, and other devices.

Latvia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs explains that its subordinate institutions must replace their computer equipment to use a new operating system, as the risk of cyberattacks increases without such updates.

However, most replaced equipment is still working and can be safely reused in environments with lower cybersecurity requirements or without internet connectivity.

Previously, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds announced that his country had prepared its largest batch of drones for the Ukrainian Army.

Latvia prepares largest drone delivery for Ukraine

According to the minister, this batch consists of 1,400 drones. Sprūds noted that Latvia already supplied Ukraine with 3,000 combat drones of various types as part of the international Drone Coalition, which it leads.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts