Latvia sends specialized gear and equipment to Ukrainian forces

Latvia will donate hundreds of computers, as well as specialized clothing, binoculars, and other equipment to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to LSM.

A report says that Latvia’s Internal Security Bureau has found a way to provide the Ukrainian military with jackets, boots, fleece jackets, a drone with a bag and battery, and several binoculars. Additionally, responding to requests from Ukrainian government institutions needing office equipment, Latvia has provided them with 845 computers, including laptops, 269 monitors, and other devices.

Latvia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs explains that its subordinate institutions must replace their computer equipment to use a new operating system, as the risk of cyberattacks increases without such updates.

However, most replaced equipment is still working and can be safely reused in environments with lower cybersecurity requirements or without internet connectivity.

Previously, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds announced that his country had prepared its largest batch of drones for the Ukrainian Army.

According to the minister, this batch consists of 1,400 drones. Sprūds noted that Latvia already supplied Ukraine with 3,000 combat drones of various types as part of the international Drone Coalition, which it leads.

