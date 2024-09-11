Eng
India must act to end Russia’s war if it wants UN Security Council seat, says Ukraine envoy in New Dehli.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
11/09/2024
1 minute read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 23 August, 2024, in Kyiv. Source: President’s Office
Ambassador: Ukraine urges India to mediate Russia peace talks

Ukraine is urging India to mediate talks with Russia, leveraging its Moscow ties to facilitate peace negotiations, says Ukraine’s ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk.

India, reliant on Russian military hardware, hasn’t condemned Ukraine’s invasion and has increased Russian oil imports, unlike Western nations. Reports suggest India helps Russia bypass sanctions on electronics. While relaying Putin-Zelenskyy messages, India hesitates to take a larger mediating role.

“If India is aiming for a permanent UN Security Council seat to serve its own interest, it is setting the bar too low,” Polishchuk told Bloomberg.

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Kyiv in August 2023, advocates for diplomatic solutions. Ukraine proposes India host a peace summit before November 2024, though New Delhi’s response is uncertain.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s current Moscow visit, where he’s expected to meet Putin, may signal a shift in India’s involvement.

Modi spoke with Putin after his Kyiv visit and conversation with US President Biden.

Read more:

