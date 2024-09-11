Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Former US and UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes

An open letter signed by former diplomats and military leaders urges the US and UK to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles.
byMaria Tril
11/09/2024
2 minute read
Former US and UK officials urge removal of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range strikes

A group of 17 high-ranking American and British officials have signed an open letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lemmy, urging them to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory, NV reports.

Ukraine has been urging allies for months to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons against targets within Russia. The restriction doesn’t allow Ukraine to strike Russian logistics and airfields, allowing Russia to exert greater pressure on the frontline, in particular by massively using glide bombs.

When asked whether US President Joe Biden is considering repealing the restrictions in an interview with Sky News, Blinken said: “We never rule out. But when we rule in, we want to make sure it’s done in such a way that it can advance what the Ukrainians are trying to achieve.”

The letter, addressed ahead of the officials’ planned visit to Kyiv, said: “We urgently call on you to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-provided weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. Our countries made the commendable decision to equip Ukraine with long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles but made this assistance less effective by arbitrarily limiting Kyiv’s ability to use it.”

The signatories argue that removing these limitations would not lead to escalation from Moscow, citing Ukraine’s existing strikes on territories Russia considers its own, including Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014, and Kursk, Russia’s bordering oblast with Ukraine, which Ukraine invaded on 6 September, which have not prompted a change in Russia’s response.

The letter also addresses recent reports of Iran supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, stating: “Ukraine should have the right to use Western-provided weapons to destroy facilities housing these missiles if it has the opportunity to do so, as well as over 200 other Russian military and paramilitary facilities that, according to the Institute for the Study of War, are within range of Ukrainian ATACMs.”

Recent media reports said that Iran has supplied Russia with hundreds of ballistic missiles in a boost to its forces waging war against Ukraine.

Among the 17 signatories are retired General Philip Breedlove, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, retired General Wesley Clark, former US Deputy Secretary of State Paula J. Dobriansky, and former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

The open letter comes as Blinken and Lemmy prepare for their joint visit to Kyiv on 11 September. They are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking government officials.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!