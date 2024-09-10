US “not ruling out” allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia, Blinken tells Sky News

US President Joe Biden is “not ruling out” the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike targets deep within Russian territory, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This potential shift in policy comes after months of Ukrainian requests for the US to allow long-range strikes using their weapons so that Ukraine can disrupt Russia’s logistics and destroy Russian airfields.

Blinken’s statement in an interview with Sky News marks a significant departure from previous US policy, which has restricted Ukraine from using Western-supplied weapons to attack targets inside Russia.

The issue is expected to be a key topic of discussion when Biden meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 13. Blinken anticipates that the leaders will “take up” this matter during their meeting, signaling the importance of the decision in the ongoing support for Ukraine.

Blinken also revealed that Iran has supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, which he expects Russian forces will “likely use within weeks in Ukraine.”

The Secretary of State emphasized that any decision to provide Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities would be made carefully, taking into account factors such as Ukraine’s ability to use and maintain sophisticated weapon systems effectively. As the war continues to evolve, both US and UK officials have stressed their ongoing support for Ukraine and the need to adapt strategies in response to Russia’s escalating aggression.

