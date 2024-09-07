Eng
“It aligns with both our values and interests that Ukraine wins this war and achieves a just and sustainable peace,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.
byBohdan Ben
07/09/2024
2 minute read
Estonian and Finnish foreign ministers
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. Photo: Estonian government
Finland and Estonia say Ukraine should be allowed to attack targets inside Russia with Western weapons

Finland and Estonia say that Ukraine should be given permission to attack military targets inside Russia with weapons provided by Western countries.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen made the statement during a press conference in Helsinki on 6 September 2024, YLE reports.

Last week, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Finland has not placed any restrictions on the weapons it provides to Ukraine so long as they do not violate international law, adding that “it aligns with both our values and interests that Ukraine wins this war.

The two foreign ministers met on 6 September 2024 to discuss support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Baltic Sea region. During his visit to Helsinki, Tsahkna also met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP), European Affairs Minister Joakim Strand, and Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho.

The meeting came simultaneously with the 24th Ramstain Contact Group gathering when representatives of some 50 countries gathered at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday to coordinate military aid provision for Ukraine.

Esa Pulkkinen, Chief of Staff of the Defence Ministry, was among those representing Finland at the Ramstein meeting. According to Pulkkinen, the meeting highlighted the urgent need for air defense in Ukraine.

Air defense is a big problem for them because their civilian targets are being specifically attacked from the air, maybe not so much the troops, Pulkkinen told Yle, adding that the need to remove restrictions on long-range weapons was highlighted at the conference.

