At a recent working group meeting at the Ramstein military base in Germany, Ukrainian officials, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, presented the production capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry to international partners.

The Ukrainian delegation urged allies to increase procurement of armaments from Ukrainian manufacturers. While Ukraine’s defense industry has rapidly grown, particularly in the production of drones, Ukraine’s government now lacks funding to fully contract production at all existing capacities.

As per Ukraine’s former Minister of Strategic Industry present at the Ramstein meeting, other highlights from the meeting include:

Denmark fulfills its commitment to fund the production of 18 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine’s army

1. Denmark’s defense minister was thanked for leading the purchase of the first 18 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers, demonstrating the success of the ZBROYARI initiative, which buys weapons for the Ukrainian army from Ukrainian manufacturers.

In late 2023, a funding shortage became apparent as arms companies, resilient under missile attacks and with secured government contracts, found themselves able to produce far more than the state could afford. For 2024, factories can manufacture $20 billion worth of weapons, yet the state can only contract $6 billion – just a third of the industry’s capacity.

To address this, Ukraine launched the ZBROYARI (Weapons makers) initiative, involving key ministries, embassies, and the President’s Office. The goal is to raise $10 billion for domestic manufacturers by securing contracts using Western military aid funds.

Lithuania’s €10 million for Palianytsias

2. Lithuania’s defense minister reaffirmed a €10 million allocation for the purchase of Ukraine’s “Palianytsia“ rocket-drone as part of the ZBROYARI initiative. This advanced weapon system, which entered service in August, has already been used against military targets in Russian-occupied Crimea. Its range reportedly covers dozens of Russian military airfields.

President Zelenskyy had previously stated that new Ukrainian armaments like the “Palianytsia“ rocket-drone represent a crucial capability for Ukraine while international partners delay decisions on supplying certain weapons systems.

The development of the “Palianytsia“ long-range rocket-drone was completed in just 18 months, highlighting the rapid progress of Ukraine’s domestic defense industry. As more Russian cities may soon become familiar with such “melodious Ukrainian words,“ as Kamyshin said, the weapon system appears set to play an increasingly significant role in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

Second International Defense Industries Forum in Ukraine

3. Defense ministers and their respective defense companies were invited to attend the second international Defense Industries Forum (DFNC2) in Ukraine, scheduled for early October.

The forum is expected to lead to new Western defense companies entering the Ukrainian market. Ukraine will likely promote its ZBROYARI initiative.

Kamyshin’s new role

It’s worth noting that Oleksandr Kamyshin, who provided this information and attended the Ramstein meeting, recently resigned from his position as Minister of Strategic Industries on 4 September. However, sources suggest he may soon assume a new defense-related role within Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

