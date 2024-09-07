Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuania allocates EUR 10 million for the production of the Ukrainian “Palianytsia” jet drones to facilitate attacks on Russian territory

Palianytsia is part of Ukraine’s growing defense industry, which now needs more funding to continue production growth beyond the $7 billion Ukraine’s government has already contracted for.
byBohdan Ben
07/09/2024
2 minute read
turbojet drone Palianytsia ukraine
The Palianytsia “rocket drone,” Ukraine’s latest weapon against Russia. Screenshot from United24
Lithuania allocates EUR 10 million for the production of the Ukrainian “Palianytsia” jet drones to facilitate attacks on Russian territory

At a recent working group meeting at the Ramstein military base in Germany, Ukrainian officials, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, presented the production capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry to international partners.

The Ukrainian delegation urged allies to increase procurement of armaments from Ukrainian manufacturers. While Ukraine’s defense industry has rapidly grown, particularly in the production of drones, Ukraine’s government now lacks funding to fully contract production at all existing capacities.

As per Ukraine’s former Minister of Strategic Industry present at the Ramstein meeting, other highlights from the meeting include:

Denmark fulfills its commitment to fund the production of 18 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine’s army

1. Denmark’s defense minister was thanked for leading the purchase of the first 18 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers, demonstrating the success of the ZBROYARI initiative, which buys weapons for the Ukrainian army from Ukrainian manufacturers.

In late 2023, a funding shortage became apparent as arms companies, resilient under missile attacks and with secured government contracts, found themselves able to produce far more than the state could afford. For 2024, factories can manufacture $20 billion worth of weapons, yet the state can only contract $6 billion – just a third of the industry’s capacity.

To address this, Ukraine launched the ZBROYARI (Weapons makers) initiative, involving key ministries, embassies, and the President’s Office. The goal is to raise $10 billion for domestic manufacturers by securing contracts using Western military aid funds. 

Ukraine’s defense diplomacy: How Kyiv shepherds Western aid into domestic arms

Lithuania’s €10 million for Palianytsias

2. Lithuania’s defense minister reaffirmed a €10 million allocation for the purchase of Ukraine’s “Palianytsia rocket-drone as part of the ZBROYARI initiative. This advanced weapon system, which entered service in August, has already been used against military targets in Russian-occupied Crimea. Its range reportedly covers dozens of Russian military airfields.

President Zelenskyy had previously stated that new Ukrainian armaments like the “Palianytsia rocket-drone represent a crucial capability for Ukraine while international partners delay decisions on supplying certain weapons systems.

The development of the “Palianytsia long-range rocket-drone was completed in just 18 months, highlighting the rapid progress of Ukraine’s domestic defense industry. As more Russian cities may soon become familiar with such “melodious Ukrainian words, as Kamyshin said, the weapon system appears set to play an increasingly significant role in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

Airfield assassin: Ukraine’s Palianytsia drone threatens Russian rear

Second International Defense Industries Forum in Ukraine

3. Defense ministers and their respective defense companies were invited to attend the second international Defense Industries Forum (DFNC2) in Ukraine, scheduled for early October.

The forum is expected to lead to new Western defense companies entering the Ukrainian market. Ukraine will likely promote its ZBROYARI initiative.

Kamyshin’s new role

It’s worth noting that Oleksandr Kamyshin, who provided this information and attended the Ramstein meeting, recently resigned from his position as Minister of Strategic Industries on 4 September. However, sources suggest he may soon assume a new defense-related role within Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

Why did Ukraine reshuffle half its government amid war?

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts