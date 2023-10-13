Russia’s Pavel Derzhavin ship damaged by second attack this week

On 13 October 2023, Russia’s patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit for the second time and moved several kilometers away, Liga.net reported, citing Ukraine’s navy spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk

Ukraine’s navy spokesperson reported that the Russian patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit by an underwater attack while leaving Sevastopol harbor. The ship sustained damage to its propulsion system according to the spokesperson.

While the extent of the damage is unknown, the spokesperson confirmed that both vessels were able to remain seaworthy and mobile. The Russian ship left the area following the incident.

This is the second attack on the Pavel Derzhavin in recent days. On October 11, the patrol ship Derzhavin was damaged for the first time in the Black Sea near Russian-occupied Sevastopol. Russia claimed it was an accident, but Ukraine has not confirmed that version of events.

“We cannot say definitively what caused the first explosion, but today’s underwater attack clearly targeted the Pavel Derzhavin,” the navy spokesperson stated.

Dmytro Pletenchuk didn’t provide the informations about the weapons systems or underwater drones that may have been involved in the latest incident. However, he emphasized Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian ships in the Black Sea.

The alleged attacks come amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive to retake territory in the south. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has provided naval support for ground operations, prompting Ukraine to focus on undermining those capabilities.

