Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia’s Pavel Derzhavin ship damaged by second attack this week

A Russian navy ship left its Crimean base after sustaining damage in another alleged Ukrainian attack, Ukraine’s navy spokesperson confirmed.
byMaria Tril
13/10/2023
2 minute read
Credit: local Crimean media
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 13 October 2023, Russia’s patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit for the second time and moved several kilometers away, Liga.net reported, citing Ukraine’s navy spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk

Ukraine’s navy spokesperson reported that the Russian patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit by an underwater attack while leaving Sevastopol harbor. The ship sustained damage to its propulsion system according to the spokesperson.

While the extent of the damage is unknown, the spokesperson confirmed that both vessels were able to remain seaworthy and mobile. The Russian ship left the area following the incident.

This is the second attack on the Pavel Derzhavin in recent days. On October 11, the patrol ship Derzhavin was damaged for the first time in the Black Sea near Russian-occupied Sevastopol. Russia claimed it was an accident, but Ukraine has not confirmed that version of events.

“We cannot say definitively what caused the first explosion, but today’s underwater attack clearly targeted the Pavel Derzhavin,” the navy spokesperson stated.

Dmytro Pletenchuk didn’t provide the informations about the weapons systems or underwater drones that may have been involved in the latest incident. However, he emphasized Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian ships in the Black Sea.

The alleged attacks come amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive to retake territory in the south. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has provided naval support for ground operations, prompting Ukraine to focus on undermining those capabilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts