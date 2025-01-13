Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1054: Engels airbase fire continues for fifth day, destroying massive fuel reserves

Military

UK intel: Russian forces repelled at Chasiv Yar, but advancing in Toretsk through urban warfare. Capturing these strategic towns would give Moscow’s forces a direct path to assault Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka – the last major Ukrainian-controlled cities in Donetsk Oblast.

Third Russian command center hit in days as Ukraine targets Novohrodivka. Ukrainian Army’s General Staff reports a successful aerial strike on Russia’s 2nd Guards Army’s command post in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attempt southern bypass of Donetsk’s Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, Ukrainian military says. Ukrainians conduct operations to destroy Russian infiltrators in the Lyman sector, repelling multiple Russian attempts to capture Chasiv Yar industrial facilities, per reports.

Frontline report: Ukrainian troops crush Russian-North Korean assault on prison fortress at Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers absorbed waves of North Korean infantry and Russian armoured attacks, while using drone-dropped mines and precise artillery to turn the fields into a killing zone.

Ukraine neutralizes all 93 Russian drones in nighttime attack, Air Force says. The Air Force reports that debris from downed enemy drones damaged several houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts, causing no casualties.

Ukrainian strike reportedly destroys 800,000 tons of jet fuel at Engels military airbase supply depot. Russian strategic aviation faces severe logistics challenges as fire consumes massive fuel reserves at Engels air base, with emergency services lacking resources to extinguish the blaze.

Oil depot blaze in Russia’s Engels on fifth day after Ukrainian strike. The Jan. 8 drone attack and fire destroyed three fuel tanks and damaged six others, impacting Russia’s strategic bombing capabilities and military logistics.

As of 12 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 808250 (+1750)

Tanks: 9756 (+5)

APV: 20289 (+18)

Artillery systems: 21839 (+22)

MLRS: 1260

Anti-aircraft systems: 1042

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 22021 (+63)

Cruise missiles: 3018 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 33598 (+64)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian forces master American V-BAT drone system. Shield AI’s MQ-35A V-BAT system enhances reconnaissance operations with EW resistance, AI, and thermal imaging capabilities.

Kyiv unveils first mobile drone training school in bus converted for combat unit. Ukraine’s military innovation continues as Kyiv transforms an aging bus into a state-of-the-art mobile training facility for drone operators, complete with autonomous power systems.

Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine surge 70% in 2024 with 4,315 assaults on critical infrastructure. Ukraine’s cyber defense teams battle an avalanche of Russian attacks targeting government services and critical infrastructure, with incident rates nearly doubling from previous year.

Russia expands military installations near Finnish border, YLE reveals. Russian bases near Finland expand facilities, but experts say focus remains on the Ukraine invasion, not building forces along the Finnish border.

International

Ukraine plans to send emergency teams to combat California wildfire crisis. “Despite fighting its own war, Ukraine demonstrates global solidarity by offering emergency response teams to help contain devastating California wildfires that have claimed 16 lives.

Zelenskyy: Slovakia’s Fico refused help during Russian gas transit halt, chose Moscow. Slovakia’s prime minister rejects Ukrainian assistance and threatens to block EU aid packages following Kyiv’s decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Thousands of Lithuanian drones for Ukraine stuck in warehouses. Lithuanian Defense Ministry faces criticism over bureaucratic delays preventing delivery of thousands of drones to Ukraine, despite completed procurement and successful trials, LRT says.

German AfD party refused to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine. The vote highlights the growing divide between the party’s foreign policy vision and Germany’s traditional Western alliances.

Two-thirds of German howitzers await repairs as bureaucracy slows Ukraine’s combat capabilities. European arms manufacturers push for a ‘military Schengen zone’ as Ukrainian forces grapple with extended repair times for essential Western artillery systems.

Syria received first 500 tons of flour from Ukraine. Furthermore, while planning deliveries of sunflower oil and flour to Mozambique, Djibouti, and Tanzania — Ukraine is proving its role in fighting global hunger even amidst defending its own territory

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine’s sappers clear about 30 km², neutralize over 1,500 explosives in one week. Russian forces might have contaminated some 30% of Ukraine’s territory with mines and unexploded ordnance, or about 174,000 km² – an area larger than Greece.

Russian attack on elderly care facility in Russia’s Kursk Oblast leaves one dead, military says. In total, Russian attacks on Ukraine-controlled Sudzha area have resulted in 36 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries, with continued strikes threatening the local population.

North Korean POW reveals he expected training, not fighting against Ukraine. One of the captured D​PRK prisoners of war possessed a fake Russian military ID issued in the name of a real Russian citizen.

New Developments

Reuters: Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India. Sources note that these sanctions will significantly reduce the fleet of ships available to deliver crude from Russia, with one source noting: ”it’s going to drop off a cliff.”

Russia launches crackdown in occupied Henichesk after Russian flag found in trash bin. The incident has triggered widespread security sweeps in occupied Henichesk, as authorities particularly target young residents

Ukrainian intel: Russian fuel tanks leak on warship near Syria’s coast. Syrian post-Assad authorities deny Russian access to the port of Tartus.

Oil tanker from Russian shadow fleet towed to German port after floating adrift in Baltic Sea. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of endangering European security “with the reckless deployment of a fleet of rusty tankers.”

YLE: Dubai firms own 55 vessels in Russian shadow fleet. A Finnish investigation uncovers an extensive Dubai-based network managing Russian shadow fleet oil and LNG tankers. A single UAE firm owns 24 sanctioned ships.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia forces more Ukrainian men into military service amid expanded conscription drive. Moscow’s intensified conscription drive targets all men under 60 in occupied regions, revealing plans to convert seized Ukrainian territories into military recruitment bases.

Ukraine’s Kursk operation thwarts Russian invasion plans, inflicts 38,000 casualties since August 2024. Ukraine’s preemptive operation in Russia’s Kursk region has successfully disrupted Moscow’s plans for a northern invasion while forcing significant troop redeployments from other fronts.

ISW: North Korean troops lose about one-third of their 12,000-strong contingent in Kursk Oblast. North Korea deploys large assault groups despite Ukrainian drone strikes, contributing to high casualties and shaping its military’s war lessons.

