Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1084: Ukraine may trade Kursk Oblast for occupied lands

Exclusives

Ukrainian forces integrate infantry and drones into a united strike system. Ukraine launched an advanced drone warfare project, integrating UAVs and infantry to establish 10-15 km kill zones for enhancing battlefield efficiency.

The Insider: As Russia depletes Soviet tanks and artillery, Putin’s Ukraine war drive to end by 2026. Once boasting a vast Soviet arsenal, Russia now has just 2,000 tanks left. With production stuck at 250 tanks yearly against massive battlefield losses, Moscow faces an insurmountable math problem.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainians push deeper into Kursk, striking Russian command posts. Precision drone and missile strikes eliminated Russian and North Korean officers, allowing Ukrainians to consolidate positions south of Sudzha and push further than expected.

Russia moves to silence military bloggers amid Ukrainian advances in Kursk Oblast – ISW. This reveals Moscow’s growing anxiety over territorial losses that Ukraine may leverage in future peace talks.

Ukrainian MiG-29 strikes Russian squad hiding in Kherson Oblast bunker (video). Ukrainian air force conducted a precision strike using French-manufactured Hammer glide bombs against a Russian infantry squad seeking shelter in a converted road underpass in occupied Oleshky, footage shows.

As of 11 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 851880 (+1390)

Tanks: 10014 (+13)

APV: 20844 (+31)

Artillery systems: 22923 (+44)

MLRS: 1275 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1060

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 24755 (+132)

Cruise missiles : 3056 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 36807 (+169)

Intelligence and Technology

HUR: Ukraine’s cyberattack cripples 23 Russian energy firms with insider’s help.

Russia shifts missile strike tactics as Ukraine deploys F-16 jets, expert says. Moscow is focusing its strikes on border and frontline areas to exploit Ukraine’s vulnerabilities.

YLE: Multiple drone sightings reported near Finnish gunpowder factory. Police are investigating several possible unauthorized drone flights at the Nammo factory in Finland’s Laukaa.

Danish intelligence: Russia could be ready for major war against Europe in five years. Denmark’s defense intelligence service warns Russia could attack neighboring countries within six months if the Ukraine war ends.

Pyongyang sent 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, Seoul says. North Korea will likely send more equipment and troops to Russia, while Pyongyang may receive Russian tech for nuclear submarines and ICBMs.

International

US Republican lawmaker proposes reauthorizing lend-lease for Ukraine. Rep. Wilson wants to reintroduce the lend-lease act to give President Trump authorities to send “war-winning weapons” to Ukraine to deter “war criminal” Putin.

Zelenskyy: European security guarantees “not real” without US support.

Rubio: Ending war in Ukraine to top agenda at Munich Security Conference. The Munich Security Conference, set for 14-16 February, will center on Russia’s war in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed. As global leaders gather, discussions will focus on military aid, peace strategies, and transatlantic cooperation.

Japan to provide Ukraine with $ 58 million to rebuild infrastructure. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will also partner with KAKUICHI company to implement nanobubble technology for soil oxygenation in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war to dominate Munich Security Conference, says US Secretary of State. “Trump wants that war to end. It would be in the interest of everybody for that war to end,” Rubio stated.

Zelenskyy: “Serious” Trump team members will visit Ukraine this week. The visit is scheduled ahead of the Munich Security Conference, where Zelenskyy and Trump are likely to meet.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Zelenskyy calls to stop Russian terror after deadly night ballistic strike on Ukrainian capital. One person died and four others were wounded when Russian forces struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight

“I had no time to hide”: Russian small-range drones become deadliest weapon against Ukrainian civilians in January. Kherson Oblast bore the brunt of Russian drone strikes, accounting for 70% of casualties along the Dnipro River.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine offers high payments, free housing to lure young volunteers to 1-year military contract. Ukraine is launching “Contract 18-24”, a voluntary military service program with a $27,000 payout, aiming to attract young recruits without lowering the conscription age.

Ukrainian former FM: Shifting Ukraine’s security guarantees onto Europe is unfair after Budapest Memorandum. The United States bears responsibility for Ukraine’s security under the Budapest Memorandum, former Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko argues. As Washington debates shifting security commitments to Europe, he insists the 1994 agreement remains binding.

ECHR finds Russia’s war censorship an effort to silence dissent. The Strasbourg-based court’s decision addresses Russia’s widespread censorship, which targeted media and criminalized opposition to the official narrative on the Ukraine invasion.

Ukrainian lawmakers approve Russian nuclear reactor purchase from Bulgaria. Ukraine’s parliament has authorized the purchase of Russian-made nuclear reactors worth potentially $620 million from Bulgaria.

New Developments

Trump ends Ukraine’s steel import tariff exemption two months early. The US President reinstates 25% tariff on Ukrainian steel imports starting March, ending Biden’s exemption meant to support the war-affected economy.

Kyiv may consider swapping seized Russian territory for occupied lands of Ukraine, Zelenskyy says. His claims come as Ukrainian forces expand their control in the Russian region, recently capturing villages near Sudzha

US Defense chief announces no new Ukraine aid plans ahead of Ramstein meeting – WP. US Defense Secretary Hegseth will attend the NATO meeting previously without plans to announce new Ukraine aid.

Zelenskyy: Strong weapons packages vital as Ukraine counts on Ramstein coalition ahead of first meeing in UK. With the UK chairing for the first time, the future of the coalition remains a key question.

Beckham’s company secures trademark rights in Russia. Former footballer and supporter of Ukraine David Beckham’s company gains rights to sell branded fabrics and home textiles in Russia through new trademark registration.

Read our earlier daily review here.