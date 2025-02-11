ECHR finds Russia’s war censorship an effort to silence dissent

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on 11 February that Russian authorities engaged in “a coordinated effort to suppress dissent” in relation to the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, AFP reports. The Strasbourg-based court condemned Russia for imposing a “systemic and widespread pattern of reporting restrictions” following the invasion.
This ECHR ruling came after complaints were filed by Russian independent media outlets such as Novaya Gazeta, TV Rain, and individual applicants. The case focused on censorship aimed at preventing public criticism of the war.
The ECHR ruled that these measures violated the European Convention on Human Rights, specifically the article protecting freedom of expression. The court concluded that the restrictions were part of a coordinated effort to suppress dissent rather than a legitimate attempt to protect national security.
“National courts had criminalized any reporting or statements that contradicted the official narrative describing the invasion of Ukraine as a ‘special military operation,'” the court said in its statement.
It also criticized the lack of efforts to balance the interests of the public with the government’s restrictions.
Related:
- European court validates Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon, Russian war symbol
- ISW: Kremlin deepens censorship of Russian social networks
- UK intel: Russian authorities target VPN apps and VoIP services in latest censorship move
- Russia considers WhatsApp ban, citing risk of “prohibited information”
- European Court rejects Russia’s 2021 сomplaints against Ukraine
- ECHR orders Russia to pay EUR 129 mn to Georgian victims of its 2008 invasion
- ECHR rules that Russia controlled Donbas since 2014