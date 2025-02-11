Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ECHR finds Russia’s war censorship an effort to silence dissent

The Strasbourg-based court’s decision addresses Russia’s widespread censorship, which targeted media and criminalized opposition to the official narrative on the Ukraine invasion.
byYuri Zoria
11/02/2025
2 minute read
echr finds russia's war censorship effort silence dissent european court human rights strasbourg france building strasbourg-based court's decision addresses russia’s widespread which targeted media criminalized opposition official narrative ukraine invasion
European Court of Human Rights, Strasbourg, France. Photo: ECHR
ECHR finds Russia’s war censorship an effort to silence dissent

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on 11 February that Russian authorities engaged in “a coordinated effort to suppress dissent” in relation to the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, AFP reports. The Strasbourg-based court condemned Russia for imposing a “systemic and widespread pattern of reporting restrictions” following the invasion.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia was excluded from the Council of Europe in 2022 and subsequently withdrew from the European Convention on Human Rights. Despite this, the ECHR retains jurisdiction over cases brought against Russia prior to its departure from the Council, ensuring that its rulings still apply to actions taken during this period.

This ECHR ruling came after complaints were filed by Russian independent media outlets such as Novaya Gazeta, TV Rain, and individual applicants. The case focused on censorship aimed at preventing public criticism of the war.

According to the court, Russia’s actions effectively banned media outlets from openly discussing the war and forced numerous independent Russian media organizations to leave the country. These organizations were then forced to restart operations abroad.

However, even when reporting from abroad, many Russian independent media outlets still often follow the Kremlin’s narratives and humanize the invading force without justification.

The ruling was based on complaints regarding the use of restrictive laws passed by the Russian government, which prohibited the use of terms like “war” to describe the invasion, instead requiring media outlets to follow the government narrative that labeled the invasion a “special military operation.”

The ECHR ruled that these measures violated the European Convention on Human Rights, specifically the article protecting freedom of expression. The court concluded that the restrictions were part of a coordinated effort to suppress dissent rather than a legitimate attempt to protect national security.

“National courts had criminalized any reporting or statements that contradicted the official narrative describing the invasion of Ukraine as a ‘special military operation,'” the court said in its statement.

It also criticized the lack of efforts to balance the interests of the public with the government’s restrictions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts