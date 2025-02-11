Russia-Ukraine war to dominate Munich Security Conference, says US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that Russia’s war against Ukraine will be the central focus of discussions at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 14-16. In a recent interview with SiriusXM Patriot Radio, Rubio outlined the Trump administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict and upcoming diplomatic engagements.

“President Trump has been clear that the war in Ukraine needs to end,” Rubio stated during the interview. “He’s going to begin to lay out a broad path forward, and he wants that war to end. It would be in the interest of everybody for that war to end.”

The conference is shaping up to be a significant diplomatic event, with several key meetings planned. Among them, US Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the conference, as confirmed by CBS News on February 10, while Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy is also likely.

Trump’s Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will also attend the security conference. However, contrary to some media reports, Kellogg has clarified that he will not be presenting a specific war settlement plan during the event.

The Munich Security Conference comes at a crucial moment in US-Ukraine relations. Earlier this week, President Zelenskyy announced that “serious” members of Trump’s team would visit Ukraine before the Munich conference, marking the first such delegation since Trump’s return to office.

In a notable development, Zelenskyy has recently proposed allowing US mining Ukraine’s natural resources, including rare earth elements, as part of broader discussions about maintaining American support. “The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most,” Zelenskyy stated in a recent Reuters interview.

The Munich Security Conference will bring together foreign ministers and leaders from around the world, providing a crucial platform for diplomatic discussions about the war and future security arrangements in Europe. Secretary Rubio emphasized that while the conference is held in Europe, its scope extends beyond European affairs, addressing global security challenges and diplomatic initiatives.

