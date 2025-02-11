Rubio: Ending war in Ukraine to top agenda at Munich Security Conference

On 10 February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the primary focus of the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for 14-16 February, would be Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the US Department of State.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international event held in Munich, Germany, which is held to discuss pressing challenges to international security. In recent years, the conference has addressed critical global issues, including the Russian war against Ukraine, the reshaping of the global order, and strategies for international cooperation.

“President Trump has been clear that the war in Ukraine needs to end. There’s a – he’s going to sort of begin to lay out a broad path forward, and he wants that war to end,” Rubio emphasized.

He noted that ending the war aligns with everyone’s interests, which is why “we’ll be discussing that with foreign ministers and other leaders there.”

Ukraine’s delegation at the Munich conference would be led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, per Associated Press.

According to Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, the delegation would present the country’s position on ending the war and its vision for achieving long-term peace.

Reuters also reported that American officials, including US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Kit Kellogg, would discuss potential arms acquisitions with European partners at the Munich Conference.

