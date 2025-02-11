Zelenskyy: “Serious” Trump team members will visit Ukraine this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday that high-ranking members of US President Donald Trump’s team will visit Ukraine this week, marking the first such delegation since Trump’s return to office.

The visit, scheduled to take place before the Munich Security Conference on February 14, comes at a crucial moment in US-Ukraine relations. The timing suggests an urgency to establish direct communications between the new Trump administration and Kyiv, particularly as Ukraine continues to seek support from America’s new administration in Russia’s ongoing war.

Beyond the upcoming visit from Trump’s team, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference. Additionally, efforts are underway to arrange a direct meeting with President Trump himself, who has indicated he would “probably” meet with Zelenskyy in the coming days.

In a notable strategic shift, Zelenskyy proposed allowing the US to develop Ukraine’s natural resources, including valuable rare earth elements. “The Americans helped the most, and therefore, the Americans should earn the most,” Zelenskyy stated, signaling a pragmatic approach to maintaining US support.

The diplomatic engagement occurs against a complex backdrop. Trump has expressed skepticism about continuing US military aid to Ukraine and has advocated for peace negotiations with Russia, while Ukraine maintains its position against formal territorial concessions to Moscow, though it is ready to freeze the war along the current frontline should the West provide reliable security guarantees.

