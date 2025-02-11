Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian MiG-29 strikes Russian squad hiding in Kherson Oblast bunker

Ukrainian air force conducted a precision strike using French-manufactured Hammer glide bombs against a Russian infantry squad seeking shelter in a converted road underpass in occupied Oleshky, footage shows.
byYuri Zoria
11/02/2025
1 minute read
ukrainian mig-29 strikes russian squad hiding kherson oblast bunker bomb attack troops reinforces road underpass russians-underneath-the-bridge air force fighter successfully struck infantry position occupied territory forbes reports occurred before 10
Ukrainian bomb attack on Russian troops hiding in a reinforces road underpass in Kherson Oblast. Screenshots: Telegram/soniah_hub
Ukrainian MiG-29 strikes Russian squad hiding in Kherson Oblast bunker

A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter successfully struck a Russian infantry position in occupied territory, Forbes reports. The attack occurred on or before 10 February in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, when a squad of approximately twelve Russian soldiers entered a road underpass converted into an underground base.

Kherson Oblast saw reduced military activity since Ukrainian marines withdrew from Krynky on the Russian-controlled left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro. Russian forces have primarily focused on targeting civilians in the region, using drones and artillery.

Ukrainian forces spotted the Russian troops via drone surveillance, with the soldiers’ heat signatures clearly visible on infrared sensors as they entered the shelter. Following this detection, a MiG-29 from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade launched two French-manufactured Hammer glide bombs at the position.

The precision strike accurately hit the entrance of the makeshift bunker. While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, the report notes the devastating potential of two 550-pound bombs detonating in the confined space.

 

The Ukrainian Air Force receives a monthly allocation of 50 Hammer bombs from France, requiring selective use of these precision munitions, Forbes noted.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!