Ukrainian MiG-29 strikes Russian squad hiding in Kherson Oblast bunker

A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter successfully struck a Russian infantry position in occupied territory, Forbes reports. The attack occurred on or before 10 February in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, when a squad of approximately twelve Russian soldiers entered a road underpass converted into an underground base.

Kherson Oblast saw reduced military activity since Ukrainian marines withdrew from Krynky on the Russian-controlled left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro. Russian forces have primarily focused on targeting civilians in the region, using drones and artillery.

Ukrainian forces spotted the Russian troops via drone surveillance, with the soldiers’ heat signatures clearly visible on infrared sensors as they entered the shelter. Following this detection, a MiG-29 from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade launched two French-manufactured Hammer glide bombs at the position.

The precision strike accurately hit the entrance of the makeshift bunker. While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, the report notes the devastating potential of two 550-pound bombs detonating in the confined space.

AASM Hammer air-strike on Russian underground base under a road in Oleshky, Kherson region. (46.6303816, 32.7425408) https://t.co/q88uoy0FYb pic.twitter.com/KzserDx3vu — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 10, 2025

The Ukrainian Air Force receives a monthly allocation of 50 Hammer bombs from France, requiring selective use of these precision munitions, Forbes noted.

