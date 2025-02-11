Russia shifts missile strike tactics as Ukraine deploys F-16 jets, expert says

Russian invaders are altering their missile strike tactics during nighttime attacks on Ukraine following the deployment of Western F‑16s to the country, says aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, according to Suspilne.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Khrapchynskyi has explained that on 11 February, Russian forces first launched Shahed-type attack drones, then followed up with both cruise and ballistic missiles—including Kalibr missiles—that were directed at a single point, thereby complicating the task of Ukraine’s air defense systems to intercept them.

“Most of the missiles were fired at one target, which makes it more challenging for air defenses to respond. It’s important to understand that the Russians have recently changed their tactics. There has been a reduction in the use of strategic aviation with cruise missiles like the Kh‑101 and Kh‑555. However, the Russians are now attempting to use the remaining Kalibr missiles from Black Sea Fleet ships while also supplementing these with ballistic missiles,” he says.

Khrapchynskyi has also noted that Russia is actively increasing the number of cruise missiles launched from tactical aircraft, specifically mentioning Kh‑59 and Kh‑69 missiles.

He has explained that, as was the case in early February, many missiles with challenging-to-intercept ballistic trajectories were used. He has stressed that Ukraine must significantly enhance its air defense capabilities with systems like Patriot and SAMP‑T.

“Strange as it may sound, Russia understands that employing strategic aviation and long‑range missiles is expensive. They are also aware that Ukraine’s air defense system has been substantially improved by our aviation assets. The arrival of the F‑16s enables Ukraine to promptly intercept any cruise missiles in our airspace, which is why there is now a greater focus on striking the frontline and border areas where vulnerabilities are more pronounced,” he adds.

He has also noted, in particular, that the Russians are carefully targeting air defense systems in these areas to disable them.

