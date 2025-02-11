Beckham’s company secures trademark rights in Russia

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham’s company DB Ventures has registered the “David Beckham” trademark with Russia’s patent office Rospatent, according to Russian media AGN Moscow.

The trademark registration comes despite Beckham’s previous support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. In March 2022, Beckham gave control of his Instagram account, with over 70 million followers, to a Kharkiv doctor named Iryna. She used the platform to show the reality of medical work during the war.

Beckham and his wife Victoria also donated £1 million ($1.2 mn) to help Ukrainian children affected by the war.

The application for the company’s registration with the Russia’s patent office Rospatent was filed in June 2023. The trademark registration covers products under International Class 24, which includes fabrics, curtains, kitchen towels, bed linens, and even pet blankets.

DB Ventures, established by Beckham in 2014, manages his advertising contracts. In 2022, the company sold 55% of its shares to American branding company Authentic Brands Group.

