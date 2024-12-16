Eng
German Member of European Parliament cycles 600 km to raise funds for Ukraine

European People’s Party MEP Jens Geiseke aims to surpass his previous $79,000 fundraising record with a five-day bicycle tour from Saxony to Strasbourg.
byMaria Tril
16/12/2024
1 minute read
german politician cycling for donation for Ukraine
European Parliament member Jens Geiseke on a motorbike. Credit: Geiseke’s Instagram
European Parliament member Jens Geiseke completed a five-day bicycle tour from Saxony to Strasbourg to raise humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Geiseke said on Instagram.

Jens Gieseke, German politician and a member of the European Parliament since 2014, represents the Christian Democratic Union within the European People’s Party. He currently serves on the Committee on Transport and Tourism.

This marks Geiseke’s third such initiative, following previous rides from Segel to Brussels and from Brussels to Strasbourg. The funds will be used to provide winter essentials, including warm clothing and heating equipment, to Ukrainian families in need.

The European People’s Party member embarked on his journey from his hometown of Segel, Saxony on 12 December. On 16 December he reached Strasbourg.

Accoridng to Geiseke, the raised money will be donated toward humanitarian assistance for Ukraine’s most vulnerable families through the Helping Hands organization.

“The war in Ukraine has lasted over 1,000 days and continues to cause great suffering… The EU continues to demonstrate solidarity. We stand firmly with the Ukrainian people,” Geiseke wrote.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola congratulated Geiseke on 16 December upon completing his journey. The Member of the European Parliament aims to raise €100,000 ($105,105), surpassing his previous campaign’s result of €75,000 ($79,000). The final amount raised has not yet been announced.

