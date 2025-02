US actor Misha Collins funds special heavy vehicle for mine disposal teams

American actor and United24 Ambassador Misha Collins has raised money and purchased a multifunctional special heavy vehicle for Ukrainian sappers, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on 3 February.

The acquisition aims to support demining efforts across Ukraine’s contaminated territories. Nearly 156,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land require extensive demining operations. The specialized machine enables sappers to safely transport and neutralize explosive objects and substances.

The armored heavy-type vehicle can transport large shells weighing over 250 kilograms to designated destruction sites. Military engineers will use this equipment to work more safely while eliminating dangerous ammunition.

“Every donor has made a significant contribution to clearing Ukrainian land from Russian munitions,” Fedorov said.

United24 is a Ukrainian government-run fundraising platform launched on May 5, 2022, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

Celebrities such as Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, and Imagine Dragons serve as ambassadors, using their influence to raise awareness and funds globally.

Read also: