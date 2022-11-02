US historian Snyder becomes UNITED24 platform ambassador launching ‘Shahed Hunter’ fundraiser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Prof. Timothy Snyder (R). Photo: president.gov.ua

The Professor of History at Yale University, Timothy Snyder, has joined the team of the Ukrainian UNITED24 fundraising platform, the Ukrainian President’s site reports.

Prof. Snyder “became the second ambassador after actor Mark Hamill who will focus his efforts on fundraising for Defence and Demining,” according to the report. He will raise funds for an anti-drone system to counter the Iranian-made kamikaze drones constantly used by Russia to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Previously, Timothy Snyder met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person during his September visit to Kyiv.

“I’m supporting Ukraine because Ukraine must win this war. Ukrainian victory will open the region and the world to democracy and give us all hope. But for now, Ukraine is threatened. Much of Ukraine is under occupation. The aggressor, breaking all the laws of war, seeks to kill civilians and to deprive them of the basic means of existence such as food, water, and electricity. To protect Ukrainians, to protect Ukraine, and thereby to defend all these values, we must be able to stop these attacks,” Timothy Snyder said according to the Ukrainian President’s site.

Honored to be asked by @ZelenskyyUa and his team at @U24_gov_ua to help defend Ukrainian civilians and their infrastructure from criminal drone attacks. Details on how to take part in my part of the campaign coming soon. https://t.co/vVRYbTxWlZ — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) November 2, 2022

UNITED24 is a fundraising platform initiated by the President of Ukraine. During the first six months of operation, UNITED24 collected $213 million from citizens of 110 countries worldwide. Among UNITED24 ambassadors are famous athletes – Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, and Oleksandr Usyk, creative director of Balenciaga – Demna, American actors – Liev Schreiber and Mark Hamill, music band Imagine Dragons, singer and actress Barbra Streisand, astronaut Scott Kelly.[/boxu]

Tags: Timothy Snyder, UNITED24, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)