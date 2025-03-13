Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1112: US restores military aid to Ukraine

Exclusives

After 218 days in Russia, Ukraine is ending its Kursk campaign. Ukraine’s Kursk campaign, which drained Russian forces for half a year, is ending. With crucial US-Ukraine talks underway, is the battlefield now shifting to diplomacy?

Military

Military expert: Kursk operation prevented Russian success in Donbas. Despite current Russian encirclement attempts in Kursk Oblast, military experts credit Ukraine’s cross-border operation with preventing Russian advances in Donbas by diverting 60,000 troops from critical frontline areas.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief: Kyiv forces maneuver in Kursk while repelling eight Russian assaults in one day. Russian airborne and special forces units target Ukrainian positions around Sudzha while attempting to shift combat into Ukrainian territory, having suffered over 54,900 casualties since August in the costliest cross-border battle of the war.

Ukraine fires head of North Operational Command amid Russian advances in Kursk Oblast. General Krasilnykov, removed without explanation on 7 March, claims he left Kursk operations months ago.

Russian troops enter Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and cross into Ukraine to sever supply routes. Fighting continues in Sudzha town as Ukraine deploys reserves to stabilize deteriorating positions, while Ukrainian defense official contradicts reports of complete withdrawal from Russian territory despite logistical challenges.

Forbes: Part of Ukrainian forces withdraw from Kursk Oblast amid intensifying Russian offensive. After holding territories in Russia’s Kursk Oblast since August, Ukrainian forces are seem to conduct an organized withdrawal as Russian troops advance with superior numbers and effective drone warfare against supply lines.

Frontline report: Precision strikes on rare Russian Tulip mortar precede Ukrainian advance near Pokrovsk. A rare 240-millimeter Tulip self-propelled mortar—one of only forty in active Russian service—was destroyed by Ukrainian drone operators in the Pokrovsk direction, on the road to recapture the village of Uspenivka.

As of 12 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 889050 (+1430)

Tanks: 10306 (+3)

APV: 21430 (+7)

Artillery systems: 24390 (+44)

MLRS: 1314 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1103

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 28912 (+111)

Cruise missiles : 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 40274 (+69)

Intelligence and Technology

Intelligence sharing, security assistance from US has been restored – top officials confirm. Polish authorities also confirmed American weapons are once again being transported through the Jasionka logistics hub to Ukraine.

Vital Maxar satellite imagery restores critical access to Ukraine. The restoration of Ukrainian access to the GEGD satellite imagery program comes one day after US-Ukraine negotiations resulted in the lifting of military aid restrictions.

International

French defense minister says 15 countries are looking to give “some sort” of security guarantees to Ukraine. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu emphasized the importance of addressing key security concerns, including in the Black Sea and Ukraine’s nuclear power plants saety.

Trump reportedly removes special envoy for Russia-Ukraine peace talks from negotiations. Current US negotiations with Ukraine reportedly follow a strategy authored by Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg, who paradoxically appears to have been pushed out of the process, according to administration sources.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Kryvyi Rih attack wounds 16 civilians hours after Ukraine agrees to US-proposed ceasefire. Three victims remain in serious condition after missiles hit Kryvyi Rih infrastructure, damaging 15 apartment buildings and numerous civilian facilities.

Political and Legal Developments

“Shoot him in the second ear”: Russian propaganda reacts to US-Ukraine ceasefire proposal. The did not like it

ISW: Russian ultranationalists and milbloggers dislike US-Ukraine’s 30-day ceasefire proposal. While the Kremlin has yet to issue an official response, Russian ultranationalists are vocally opposing a new US-Ukraine ceasefire proposal.

Ukraine accepts US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia, calling it “beginning of path toward a just peace,” Ukraine’s FM says. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described a newly agreed ceasefire plan as “the beginning of the path toward a just peace” not “a frozen conflict.”

