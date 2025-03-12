French defense minister says 15 countries are looking to give “some sort” of security guarantees to Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu says nearly 15 countries are interested in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, BBC reports.
His words came after a meeting in Paris with the defense ministers of the UK, Germany, France, Poland, and Italy, which he chaired.
According to Lecornu, “The real security guarantees here will be the help we can give to the Ukrainian army.”
“It’s complex… we have to think about matters of security in the Black Sea, nuclear power plants in Ukraine… and we will have to start thinking about dividing up these responsibilities,” he claimed.
Lecornu also announced that the chiefs of staff of the armed forces from several countries will meet in 15 days.
“Why 15 days? Because if Russia has accepted the ceasefire, we’ll obviously want to use the 30 days to come up with the structure of the security framework,” he explained.
Currently, Europe is exploring its own peace initiatives, including discussions on deploying international security forces to ensure compliance with any potential ceasefire.
European and NATO countries meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine security guarantees
French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are leading efforts to build a “coalition of the willing” to enforce a future Ukraine ceasefire.
Related:
- Rubio says Ukraine must make territorial concessions to “prevent more suffering”
- Zelenskyy meets Saudi crown prince ahead of Ukraine-US talks
- Trump’s Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow this week, media report
- Denmark joins countries offering peacekeeping forces for Ukraine
- Trump won’t restart military aid to Ukraine—and no peace talks will change that
- Trump says Putin wants peace. Russia’s Orwellian history textbook tells a different story
- AP: France to lead 30-nation talks on international security force for Ukraine